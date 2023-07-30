From Hurts and Herbert to a 10-year megadeal to rule them all, check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the largest NFL contracts of all time.
Everybody out here wants to talk about setting the market. It’s especially important in the big ol’ dang ol’ NFL because there’s no notion of a “max contract” like there is in the NBA.
But sometimes, there’s a man. Well, he’s the man for his time and place. He fits right in there. And that’s Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who signed the largest NFL contract of all time after this third season in the league. The deal contains twice as many years as all but one entry on the list you’re about to read, and more than twice the value of anyone outside the top eight. That’s not setting the market; it’s folding it into a pretzel.
Over the course of subsequent offseasons, however, several rival QBs have signed deals that, while not as gargantuan tip to tail, actually exceed Big Pat in some key metrics.
So, what does the all-time honor roll of football deals actually look like here and now? Check out Boardroom’s full honor roll of the biggest contracts in NFL history, starting with the man in KC whose trophy case needs its own vacation home.
Biggest Contracts in NFL History by Total Value
All dollar figures reflect total contract value as noted by Spotrac; not every contract necessarily paid out its total value.
1. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $450,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 10 (through 2031)
- Average Annual Value (AAV): $45,000,000
This extension is the largest contract in North American sports history by total value.
2. Chargers QB Justin Herbert: $262,500,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5 (through 2029)
- Average Annual Value (AAV): $52,500,000
This contract is the largest in NFL history by average annual value.
3. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: $260,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5 (through 2027)
- AAV: $52,000,000
4. Bills QB Josh Allen: $258,034,000
- Type: 35% Designated Veteran Player Extension (“supermax”)
- Years: 6 (through 2028)
- AAV: $43,005,667
5. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: $255,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5 (through 2027)
- AAV: $51,000,000
6. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $242,588,236
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5 (through 2028)
- AAV: $48,517,647
7. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: $230,500,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5 (through 2028)
- Average annual value: $46,100,000
8. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $230,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5 (through 2026)
- AAV: $46,000,000
The full value of this deal is guaranteed at signing, the highest fully-guaranteed amount ever included in an NFL contract to date.
t-9. Giants QB Daniel Jones: $160,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4 (through 2026)
- AAV: $40,000,000
t-9. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $160,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4 (through 2024)
- AAV: $40,000,000
t-9. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $160,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4 (through 2026)
- Free agency: $40,000,000
12. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $156,000,000 (signed as a member of the Browns)
13. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: $150,815,000 (signed with Packers; this deal was later renegotiated)
14. QB Matt Ryan: $150,000,000 (signed with Falcons)
15. Saints QB Derek Carr: $150,000,000
16. Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack: $141,000,000 (signed with Bears)
17. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $140,000,000 (signed with Seahawks)
18. Raiders WR Davante Adams: $140,000,000
19. 49ers T Trent Williams: $138,060,000
20. QB Michael Vick: $138,000,000 (signed with Falcons)
21. Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo: $137,500,000 (signed with 49ers)
t-22. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $135,000,000 (signed with Lions)
t-22. Rams DT Aaron Donald: $135,000,000 (signed with Rams)
t-22. Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa: $135,000,000
t-25. Lions QB Jared Goff: $134,000,000 (signed with Rams)
t-25. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $134,000,000
27. Commanders QB Carson Wentz: $128,000,000 (signed with Eagles)
28. QB Jay Cutler: $126,700,000 (signed with Bears)
t-29. Browns EDGE Myles Garrett: $125,000,000
t-29. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $125,000,000
Largest NFL Contracts of All Time by Average Annual Value (AAV)
1. Justin Herbert: $52,500,000
2. Lamar Jackson: $52,000,000
3. Jalen Hurts: $51,000,000
4. Aaron Rodgers: $50,271,667
5. Russell Wilson: $48,517,647
6. Kyler Murray: $46,100,000
7. Deshaun Watson: $46,000,000
8. Patrick Mahomes: $45,000,000
9. Josh Allen: $43,005,667
10. Derek Carr: $40,500,000
