Deals & Investments September 7, 2023
Joe Burrow Contract & Salary Breakdown

Burrow's 5-year, $275 million contract makes it the largest in NFL history. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
The face of the Bengals has secured his future in rip-roaring fashion — check out all the numbers behind Cincinnati’s massive Joe Burrow contract extension.

A year ago, we saw Joe Burrow key a famous Cincinnati Bengals run to the Super Bowl. You would have to forgive us if we were already looking ahead to what that milestone meant for a possible contract extension when he became eligible for the first time ahead of the 2023 season, because we were.

This year, Jalen Hurts — like Burrow, a 2020 NFL Draft selection and therefore on the same extension eligibility schedule — did the very same thing. Hurts steered the Philadelphia Eagles to a conference championship. A couple of short months later, he secured a record-setting deal that made him the highest-paid NFL player in history by average annual contract value. Hurts’ record was quickly eclipsed by the Justin Herbert‘s five year and $262.5 million contract with the Chargers.

Well, we now have all the proof we need that the Philly phenom set the market in an explosive offseason of quarterback spending. As first reported by Adam Schefter, the Cincy signal-caller is now the owner of the richest contract in NFL history: 5 years and $275 million.

Nice work if you can get it, and the surest sign yet that Burrow figures to be the face of this franchise into his 30s at the very, very least.

The news arrives as the former LSU Tigers national champ and Heisman Trophy winner was due to enter the final year of his rookie-scale contract. He was scheduled to make $5.5 million in 2023, but we can now fully expect singing bonus money from the new deal to sweeten his salary number here and now even before the extension years officially kick in.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the numbers behind the Bengals’ rip-roaring Joe Burrow contract extension.

Joe Burrow Contract Extension & Salary Details

All dollar figures as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Years: 5
Total value: $275 million
Average annual value: $55 million
Guaranteed at signing: Not reported
Total guaranteed money: $219.01 million
Free agency: 2029

Click here for the full details of Burrow’s four-year rookie-scale contract, which contained a potential fifth-year team option for 2024 worth over $29 million.

Joe Burrow’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON$30,627,385

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2028 SEASON$315,627,385

