It pays to have a great backup arm, but what does it pay to be one? Check out who wins the NFL’s backup QB salary race for the 2023 season.
Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy. Remember them? The San Francisco 49ers entered the 2022 NFL season absolutely buzzing about their quarterback room led by the former, who was a tantalizing prospect, and that middle guy, known as a steady-handed veteran. Well, they both got hurt. In stepped Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 draft.
All the guy did was guide the Niners to the NFC West title and two playoff victories. Suddenly, entering the 2023 season, Lance is backing up Dak Prescott in Dallas, Gucci Garopp is a Las Vegas Raider, and Purdy is THE guy in the Bay.
Yep, it pays to have an able backup quarterback or two. That got us thinking: What does it pay to be a backup quarterback?
Folks, no spoiler alerts or snarky dissembling, even though that’s incredibly fun to do. Let’s get right into the numbers — behold the race for the title of highest-paid backup QB in the NFL for 2023!
The Highest-paid Backup QB in the NFL: Who’s No. 1 in 2023?
Based on total cash salary as noted by Spotrac. Players as determined by NFL depth charts entering Week 1 of the 2023 regular season.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|2023 $
|t-1. Jacoby Brissett
|Commanders
|$8M
|t-1. Mitchell Trubisky
|Steelers
|$8M
|3. Taylor Heinicke
|Falcons
|$7.7M
|4. Andy Dalton
|Panthers
|$6M
|5. Tyrod Taylor
|Giants
|$5.5M
|6. Marcus Mariota
|Eagles
|$5M
|7. Will Levis
|Titans
|$4.69M
|t-8. Mike White
|Dolphins
|$4.5M
|t-8. Sam Darnold
|49ers
|$4.5M
|t-10. Jameis Winston
|Saints
|$4M
|t-10. Jarett Stidham
|Broncos
|$4M
|t-10. Drew Lock
|Seahawks
|$4M
|13. Zach Wilson
|Jets
|$3.85M
|14. Gardner Minshew
|Colts
|$3.5M
|15. Case Keenum
|Texans
|$3.25M
|16. Teddy Bridgewater
|Lions
|$3M
|17. Cooper Rush
|Cowboys
|$2.75M
|18. Tyler Huntley
|Ravens
|$2.67M
|19. CJ Beathard
|Jaguars
|$2.58M
|20. Brian Hoyer
|Raiders
|$2.17M
Top Backup QB Contracts by Total Value
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|TOTAL
VALUE
|AVG. ANNUAL
VALUE
|1
|Z. Wilson
|NYJ
|$35.15M
|$8.79M
|2
|T. Lance
|DAL
|$34.1M
|$8.52M
|3
|T. Heinicke
|ATL
|$14M
|$7M
|4
|M. Trubisky
|PIT
|$11.25M
|$5.62M
|5
|T. Taylor
|NYG
|$11M
|$5.5M
|t-6
|A. Dalton
|CAR
|$10M
|$5M
|t-6
|J. Stidham
|DEN
|$10M
|$5M
|8
|W. Levis
|TEN
|$9.45M
|$2.38M
|9
|M. White
|MIA
|$8M
|$4M
|10
|C. Keenum
|HOU
|$6.25M
|$3.12M
