Contracts & Salaries January 14, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Brock Purdy Contract & Salary Breakdown

Michael Owens/Getty Images
Call him what you like — just don’t call him irrelevant! Check out all the San Francisco 49ers’ rookie scale Brock Purdy salary particulars below.

Brock Purdy wasn’t supposed to be here. The San Francisco 49ers weren’t either.

After newly-minted starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a devastating injury in the early stages of the season, the season out in Santa Clara felt as if it had immediately fallen into the balance. In stepped Jimmy Garoppolo, however, to provide a steady hand in a time of crisis. Then, in Week 13, the veteran broke his foot, ending his own season.

That’s when Mr. Irrelevant became a lot more than simply relevant.

Yes, Brock Purdy was the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, checking in at No. 262 (!) overall. But like Lost’s John Locke before him, don’t tell this three-time All-Big 12 selection what he can’t do. He steered the Niners to a 13-4 finish in the regular season — including an incredible 8-1 mark at home — alongside a spiffy NFC West title.

Suffice to say that the kid is punching way, way above his weight as it relates to the paltry value of his four-year, $3,737,008 rookie scale deal — the smallest of the 2022 draft class.

With that in mind, what do the salary particulars of the Niners’ Brock Purdy contract look like? Let’s dive into the details.

Brock Purdy Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4
Total value: $3,737,008
Average annual value: $934,252
Total guaranteed: $77,008
Free agency: 2026

2022 salary: $782,008

Purdy’s upcoming annual salary numbers:

2023: $870,000
2024: $985,000
2025: $1,100,000

From Lance and Jimmy G to young Mr. Bowers — and let’s not forget about god-level journeyman Josh Johnson! — it’s hard to conceive of an NFL team that’s gone through so many quarterbacks, managed nevertheless to spend a relatively small sum on their salaries, and made the playoffs as champions of their division.

If that’s got you anointing them as some kind of team of destiny, so be it. It’s not exactly crazy talk.

And looking ahead, it makes for an absolutely fascinating conversation regarding who deserves the full-time QB reins in the Bay Area.

Brock Purdy’s Career Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $705,000
BONUS & INCENTIVE EARNINGS THRU 2022: $77,008
TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $782,008

ESTIMATED NFL EARNINGS THRU 2025: $3,737,008

