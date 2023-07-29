Who’s No. 1? Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of football’s best-paid QBs this season, including the NFL’s top quarterback contracts overall.
Sometimes, the clickbait writes itself: “You Won’t BELIEVE who the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback is this year! Doctors HATE him! FOR MORE STORIES LIKE THESE, subscribe to my Dunnstack, presented by Twitcoin!” Yeah, you know how it is. But in the case of NFL QB salaries and contracts in 2023, we’ll fortunately have no such issues, as it’s hard to be surprised with how things are shaking out.
The gang’s all here, folks: your reigning Super Bowl champ in Kansas City, an MVP phenom who recently signed a contract worth more than $50 million per season, Daniel Jones… what more do you really need?
Let’s get to the numbers — check out the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL for 2023, and stick around for the top QB contracts by total value.
Highest-paid QBs in the NFL: Who’s No. 1 in 2023?
Based on total cash salary as noted by Spotrac.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|2023 SALARY
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|$80M
|t-2
|Daniel Jones
|Giants
|$46M
|t-2
|Deshaun Watson
|Browns
|$46M
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|$40.45M
|5
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|$39M
|6
|Aaron Rodgers
|Jets
|$36.89M
|7
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|$31M
|t-8
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|$30M
|t-8
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|$30M
|t-10
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|$28M
|t-10
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|$28M
Top NFL QB Contracts by Total Value
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|TOTAL
VALUE
|AVG. ANNUAL
VALUE
|1
|P. Mahomes
|KC
|$450M
|$45M
|2
|J. Herbert
|LAC
|$64.06M
|$16.01M
|3
|L. Jackson
|BAL
|$260M
|$52M
|4
|J. Allen
|BUF
|$258.03M
|$43M
|5
|J. Hurts
|PHI
|$255M
|$51M
|6
|R. Wilson
|DEN
|$242.59M
|$48.52M
|7
|K. Murray
|ARI
|$230.5M
|$46.1M
|8
|D. Watson
|CLE
|$230M
|$46M
|t-9
|D. Jones
|NYG
|$160M
|$40M
|t-9
|D. Prescott
|DAL
|$160M
|$40M
|t-9
|M. Stafford
|LAR
|$160M
|$40M
