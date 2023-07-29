About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Deals & Investments July 29, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

NFL’s Highest-paid Quarterbacks of 2023: Jackson, Rodgers, Prescott & More

Rob Carr/Getty Images
Who’s No. 1? Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of football’s best-paid QBs this season, including the NFL’s top quarterback contracts overall.

Sometimes, the clickbait writes itself: “You Won’t BELIEVE who the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback is this year! Doctors HATE him! FOR MORE STORIES LIKE THESE, subscribe to my Dunnstack, presented by Twitcoin!” Yeah, you know how it is. But in the case of NFL QB salaries and contracts in 2023, we’ll fortunately have no such issues, as it’s hard to be surprised with how things are shaking out.

The gang’s all here, folks: your reigning Super Bowl champ in Kansas City, an MVP phenom who recently signed a contract worth more than $50 million per season, Daniel Jones… what more do you really need?

Let’s get to the numbers — check out the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL for 2023, and stick around for the top QB contracts by total value.

Who’s the No. 1 highest-paid player in NFL history?
Check out the bottom lines for superstars like Brady, Manning, Brees, and more.
Check it out!

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL: Who’s No. 1 in 2023?

Based on total cash salary as noted by Spotrac.

RANKPLAYERTEAM2023 SALARY
1Lamar JacksonRavens$80M
t-2Daniel JonesGiants$46M
t-2Deshaun WatsonBrowns$46M
4Patrick MahomesChiefs$40.45M
5Kyler MurrayCardinals$39M
6Aaron RodgersJets$36.89M
7Dak PrescottCowboys$31M
t-8Derek CarrSaints$30M
t-8Kirk CousinsVikings$30M
t-10Josh AllenBills$28M
t-10Russell WilsonBroncos$28M
Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Top NFL QB Contracts by Total Value

Click here for Boardroom’s full rundown of the biggest contracts in NFL history.

RANKPLAYERTEAMTOTAL
VALUE		AVG. ANNUAL
VALUE
1P. MahomesKC$450M$45M
2J. HerbertLAC$64.06M$16.01M
3L. JacksonBAL$260M$52M
4J. AllenBUF$258.03M$43M
5J. HurtsPHI$255M$51M
6R. WilsonDEN$242.59M$48.52M
7K. MurrayARI$230.5M$46.1M
8D. WatsonCLE$230M$46M
t-9D. JonesNYG$160M$40M
t-9D. PrescottDAL$160M$40M
t-9M. StaffordLAR$160M$40M

Read More: