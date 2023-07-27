In making the jump to New York, AR12 restructured his gaudy deal — check out the numbers behind the Jets’ revamped Aaron Rodgers contract.
In March 2022, Aaron Rodgers stole headlines when he signed the biggest contract in NFL history by average annual value, committing to the Green Bay Packers through the 2025 season — one in which he’ll turn 42 years of age. But what a difference barely a year makes.
Just 13 months later, Rodgers’ career with the only NFL team he’d ever known was over. He found himself traded to the New York Jets for a package of draft picks. Click here for the details of that seismic deal.
In order to give themselves the best possible chance to win during what is surely the tail end of Rodgers’ decorated career, however, the Jets and their franchise’s face agreed to a restructured version of his fat Packers extension that freed up key salary cap space heading into the 2023 season — check out the numbers behind Gang Green’s reworked Aaron Rodgers contract.
Aaron Rodgers Contract Restructure & Salary Details
All dollar figures as first reported by NFL Network.
Restructured deal
Years: 3
Total value: $112,500,000
Average annual value: $37,500,000
Guaranteed at signing: $75,000,000
Total guaranteed money: $75,000,000
Free agency: 2026
All told, the restructure constitutes a paycut — 100% voluntary, according to reports — of about $35 million for the 2023 and 2024 seasons based on practical guarantees.
Previous contract terms
Years: 3
Total value: $150,815,000
Average annual value: $50,271,667
Guaranteed at signing: $101,515,000
Total guaranteed money: $150,815,000
Aaron Rodgers’ Career Earnings
Salary data via Spotrac.
TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $305,608,010
ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2025 SEASON: $418,158,010
