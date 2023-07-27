About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Deals & Investments July 27, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Aaron Rodgers Contract & Salary Breakdown

Elsa/Getty Images
In making the jump to New York, AR12 restructured his gaudy deal — check out the numbers behind the Jets’ revamped Aaron Rodgers contract.

In March 2022, Aaron Rodgers stole headlines when he signed the biggest contract in NFL history by average annual value, committing to the Green Bay Packers through the 2025 season — one in which he’ll turn 42 years of age. But what a difference barely a year makes.

Just 13 months later, Rodgers’ career with the only NFL team he’d ever known was over. He found himself traded to the New York Jets for a package of draft picks. Click here for the details of that seismic deal.

In order to give themselves the best possible chance to win during what is surely the tail end of Rodgers’ decorated career, however, the Jets and their franchise’s face agreed to a restructured version of his fat Packers extension that freed up key salary cap space heading into the 2023 season — check out the numbers behind Gang Green’s reworked Aaron Rodgers contract.

Inside the Record-setting Contracts of the 2023 NFL Offseason
NFL teams have spent BILLIONS this year. Check out the milestone deals that went to Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and more.
Show Me the Money!

Aaron Rodgers Contract Restructure & Salary Details

All dollar figures as first reported by NFL Network.

Restructured deal

Years: 3
Total value: $112,500,000
Average annual value: $37,500,000
Guaranteed at signing: $75,000,000
Total guaranteed money: $75,000,000
Free agency: 2026

All told, the restructure constitutes a paycut — 100% voluntary, according to reports — of about $35 million for the 2023 and 2024 seasons based on practical guarantees.

Previous contract terms

Years: 3
Total value: $150,815,000
Average annual value: $50,271,667
Guaranteed at signing: $101,515,000
Total guaranteed money: $150,815,000

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Aaron Rodgers’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON$305,608,010

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2025 SEASON: $418,158,010

Read More:

Aaron RodgersNFL contractsGreen Bay PackersNew York JetsCalifornia Golden BearsContractsNFLfootball
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.