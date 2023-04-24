About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries April 24, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Aaron Rodgers Trade: Contract & Salary Cap Breakdown

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
Now that Aaron Rodgers was officially traded from the Packers to the Jets, let’s check out Rodgers’ contract as well as the teams’ respective cap situations.

After months of speculation, a darkness retreat, and some bizarre Pat McAfee podcast appearances, Aaron Rodgers is officially a member of the New York Jets.

Despite being told to lose the QB’s number, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the blockbuster deal Monday that sends the future Hall of Famer from the Green Bay Packers to New Jersey. The 39-year-old, four-time MVP, and one-time Super Bowl champ immediately becomes the most talented quarterback in Gang Green’s tortured history. The Packers get to move on from a 10-time Pro Bowl legend who clearly no longer wanted to be there and finally begin the Jordan Love era, building around the 24-year-old 2020 first-rounder.

Let’s dive into the details of Monday’s Rodgers deal.

  • Jets get: Aaron Rodgers, the 15th overall pick in the 2023 draft, and the 170th pick.
  • Packers get: The 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft, the 42nd pick, the 207th pick, and a second-round pick in 2024 that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Aaron Rodgers Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Length: 3 years
Total value: $150,815,000
Average annual value: $50,271,667
Guaranteed money: $150,815,000
Free agency: 2026

  • 2023 compensation: $59,515,000 (That’s a base salary of $1.165 million, a signing bonus of $58.3 million, and a $50,000 workout bonus.)
  • 2023 salary cap hit: $15,790,000 (assumed by New York)
  • 2023 dead cap: $40,313,568 (assumed by Green Bay)
  • 2024 compensation: $49,300,000. (That’s a base salary of $2.25 million, a $47 million signing bonus, and a $50,000 workout bonus. The signing bonus would trigger a 2026 contract year.)
  • 2025 compensation: $20,900,000. (That’s a base salary of $15.85 million, a $5 million roster bonus, and a $50,000 workout bonus.)
  • 2026 compensation: $15,050,000. (That’s a base salary of $10 million, a $5 million roster bonus, and a $50,000 workout bonus.)

Aaron Rodgers Trade Salary Cap Impact

As of April 24, 2023.

New York Jets

2023 salary cap space: $-6,207,891
Active contracts: $226,696,489
Dead money: $8,092,112
Total salary cap usage: $234,788,601

Green Bay Packers

2023 salary cap space: $12,682,360
Active contracts: $156,813,674
Dead money: $57,286,686
Total salary cap usage: $214,100,360

More NFL Contracts:

NFLAaron RodgersGreen Bay PackersNew York Jets
About The Author
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.