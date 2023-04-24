Now that Aaron Rodgers was officially traded from the Packers to the Jets, let’s check out Rodgers’ contract as well as the teams’ respective cap situations.
After months of speculation, a darkness retreat, and some bizarre Pat McAfee podcast appearances, Aaron Rodgers is officially a member of the New York Jets.
Despite being told to lose the QB’s number, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the blockbuster deal Monday that sends the future Hall of Famer from the Green Bay Packers to New Jersey. The 39-year-old, four-time MVP, and one-time Super Bowl champ immediately becomes the most talented quarterback in Gang Green’s tortured history. The Packers get to move on from a 10-time Pro Bowl legend who clearly no longer wanted to be there and finally begin the Jordan Love era, building around the 24-year-old 2020 first-rounder.
Let’s dive into the details of Monday’s Rodgers deal.
- Jets get: Aaron Rodgers, the 15th overall pick in the 2023 draft, and the 170th pick.
- Packers get: The 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft, the 42nd pick, the 207th pick, and a second-round pick in 2024 that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays in 2023.
Aaron Rodgers Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Length: 3 years
Total value: $150,815,000
Average annual value: $50,271,667
Guaranteed money: $150,815,000
Free agency: 2026
- 2023 compensation: $59,515,000 (That’s a base salary of $1.165 million, a signing bonus of $58.3 million, and a $50,000 workout bonus.)
- 2023 salary cap hit: $15,790,000 (assumed by New York)
- 2023 dead cap: $40,313,568 (assumed by Green Bay)
- 2024 compensation: $49,300,000. (That’s a base salary of $2.25 million, a $47 million signing bonus, and a $50,000 workout bonus. The signing bonus would trigger a 2026 contract year.)
- 2025 compensation: $20,900,000. (That’s a base salary of $15.85 million, a $5 million roster bonus, and a $50,000 workout bonus.)
- 2026 compensation: $15,050,000. (That’s a base salary of $10 million, a $5 million roster bonus, and a $50,000 workout bonus.)
Aaron Rodgers Trade Salary Cap Impact
New York Jets
2023 salary cap space: $-6,207,891
Active contracts: $226,696,489
Dead money: $8,092,112
Total salary cap usage: $234,788,601
Green Bay Packers
2023 salary cap space: $12,682,360
Active contracts: $156,813,674
Dead money: $57,286,686
Total salary cap usage: $214,100,360
