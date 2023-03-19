About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries March 19, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Biggest NFL Contracts of the 2023 Offseason

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
From record-breaking extensions to major splashes in free agency, check out the most expensive contracts players are signing ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

If you thought the money was flowing ahead of the 2022 NFL season, you’re gonna love what this year has in store. With a former MVP hitting free agency and the stars of the 2020 NFL Draft class becoming eligible for contract extensions for the very first time, you’d best prepare yourself for over a billion buckos to be committed to quarterbacks alone.

Perhaps well over a billion.

So, as pen hits paper and head-turning, eye-popping deals get locked in — whether via free agency, extensions, or the much-maligned franchise tag — Boardroom is keeping a running count of the biggest, most expensive bags around the league, from Daniel Jones to Derek Carr to Roquan and Geno Smith (no relation!) and all points beyond.

Witness the biggest NFL contracts of 2023 below. And don’t forget to breathe when you see all those zeroes.

Want More From the Business of the NFL?

Sign up for Boardroom’s newsletters today and never miss a contract, trade, or hire.

Largest NFL Contracts Signed This Offseason

All numbers reflect total contract values via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Giants QB Daniel Jones: $160,000,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 4
  • Average annual value: $40,000,000
  • Guaranteed money: $92,000,000
  • 2023 salary: $46,000,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Jones’ contract with the G-Men.

Saints QB Derek Carr: $150,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 4
  • Average annual value: $37,000,000
  • Guaranteed money: $100,000,000
  • 2023 salary: $20,000,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Carr’s contract with New Orleans.

Falcons G Chris Lindstrom: $105,000,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 5
  • Average annual value: $21,000,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $63,000,000

Ravens LB Roquan Smith: $100,000,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 5
  • Average annual value: $20,000,000
  • Guaranteed money: $60,000,000
  • 2023 salary: $27,000,000

Commanders DT Daron Payne: $90,000,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 4
  • Average annual value: $22,500,000
  • 2023 salary: $31,010,000
  • Guaranteed money: $59,010,000

Broncos T Mike McGlinchey: $87,500,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 5
  • Average annual value: $17,500,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $50,000,000

49ers DT Javon Hargrave: $84,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 4
  • Average annual value: $21,000,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $40,000,000

Chiefs T Jawaan Taylor: $80,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 4
  • Average annual value: $20,000,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $60,000,000

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: $75,000,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $25,000,000
  • 2023 salary: $27,500,000
  • Guaranteed money: $40,000,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Smith’s contract with Seattle.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo: $72,750,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $22,500,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $34,000,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Jimmy G’s contract with Las Vegas.

Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds: $72,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 4
  • Average annual value: $18,000,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $50,000,000

Bengals T Orlando Brown: $89,092,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 4
  • Average annual value: $16,023,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $43,000,000

Falcons S Jessie Bates: $64,020,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 4
  • Average annual value: $16,005,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: Not reported

Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson: $57,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 4
  • Average annual value: $14,250,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $27,500,000

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey: $55,000,000

  • Type: Restructured extension
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $18,333,333
  • 2023 salary: $10,000,000
  • Guaranteed money: $35,500,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s commentary on the Dolphins’ acquisition of Jalen Ramsey.

Broncos G Ben Powers: $52,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $22,500,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: Not reported

Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean: $52,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 4
  • Average annual value: $13,000,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $26,000,000

Seahawks DE Dre’Mont Jones: $51,530,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $17,176,667
  • 2023 salary: $23,510,000
  • Guaranteed money: $30,000,000

Broncos DE Zach Allen: $47,750,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $15,250,000
  • 2023 salary: $17,250,000
  • Guaranteed money: $32,500,000

Jets WR Allen Lazard: $44,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 4
  • Average annual value: $11,000,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: Not reported

Eagles CB Darius Slay: $42,000,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 2
  • Average annual value: $21,000,000
  • 2023 salary: $17,500,000
  • Guaranteed money: $30,050,000

Giants LB Bobby Okereke: $40,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $10,000,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $22,000,000

Eagles CB James Bradberry: $38,000,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $12,666,667
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $20,000,000

Falcons DT David Onyemata: $35,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $11,666,667
  • 2023 salary: $16,000,000
  • Guaranteed money: $24,500,000

Falcons T Kaleb McGary: $34,500,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $11,500,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: Not reported

Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: $33,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $11,000,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: Not reported

Lions CB Cameron Sutton: $33,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $11,000,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $22,500,000

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers: $33,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $11,000,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: $22,500,000

Bears G Nate Davis: $30,000,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $10,000,000
  • 2023 salary: Not reported
  • Guaranteed money: Not reported

More Contracts & Salaries:

Skimlinks Test