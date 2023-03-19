Biggest NFL Contracts of the 2023 Offseason

From record-breaking extensions to major splashes in free agency, check out the most expensive contracts players are signing ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
If you thought the money was flowing ahead of the 2022 NFL season, you’re gonna love what this year has in store. With a former MVP hitting free agency and the stars of the 2020 NFL Draft class becoming eligible for contract extensions for the very first time, you’d best prepare yourself for over a billion buckos to be committed to quarterbacks alone.
Perhaps well over a billion.
So, as pen hits paper and head-turning, eye-popping deals get locked in — whether via free agency, extensions, or the much-maligned franchise tag — Boardroom is keeping a running count of the biggest, most expensive bags around the league, from Daniel Jones to Derek Carr to Roquan and Geno Smith (no relation!) and all points beyond.
Witness the biggest NFL contracts of 2023 below. And don’t forget to breathe when you see all those zeroes.
Largest NFL Contracts Signed This Offseason
All numbers reflect total contract values via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.
Giants QB Daniel Jones: $160,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $40,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $92,000,000
- 2023 salary: $46,000,000
Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Jones’ contract with the G-Men.
Saints QB Derek Carr: $150,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $37,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $100,000,000
- 2023 salary: $20,000,000
Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Carr’s contract with New Orleans.
Falcons G Chris Lindstrom: $105,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5
- Average annual value: $21,000,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $63,000,000
Ravens LB Roquan Smith: $100,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 5
- Average annual value: $20,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $60,000,000
- 2023 salary: $27,000,000
Commanders DT Daron Payne: $90,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $22,500,000
- 2023 salary: $31,010,000
- Guaranteed money: $59,010,000
Broncos T Mike McGlinchey: $87,500,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 5
- Average annual value: $17,500,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $50,000,000
49ers DT Javon Hargrave: $84,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $21,000,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $40,000,000
Chiefs T Jawaan Taylor: $80,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $20,000,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $60,000,000
Seahawks QB Geno Smith: $75,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $25,000,000
- 2023 salary: $27,500,000
- Guaranteed money: $40,000,000
Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Smith’s contract with Seattle.
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo: $72,750,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $22,500,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $34,000,000
Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Jimmy G’s contract with Las Vegas.
Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds: $72,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $18,000,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $50,000,000
Bengals T Orlando Brown: $89,092,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $16,023,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $43,000,000
Falcons S Jessie Bates: $64,020,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $16,005,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: Not reported
Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson: $57,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $14,250,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $27,500,000
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey: $55,000,000
- Type: Restructured extension
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $18,333,333
- 2023 salary: $10,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $35,500,000
Click here to read Boardroom’s commentary on the Dolphins’ acquisition of Jalen Ramsey.
Broncos G Ben Powers: $52,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $22,500,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: Not reported
Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean: $52,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $13,000,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $26,000,000
Seahawks DE Dre’Mont Jones: $51,530,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $17,176,667
- 2023 salary: $23,510,000
- Guaranteed money: $30,000,000
Broncos DE Zach Allen: $47,750,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $15,250,000
- 2023 salary: $17,250,000
- Guaranteed money: $32,500,000
Jets WR Allen Lazard: $44,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 4
- Average annual value: $11,000,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: Not reported
Eagles CB Darius Slay: $42,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 2
- Average annual value: $21,000,000
- 2023 salary: $17,500,000
- Guaranteed money: $30,050,000
Giants LB Bobby Okereke: $40,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $10,000,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $22,000,000
Eagles CB James Bradberry: $38,000,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $12,666,667
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $20,000,000
Falcons DT David Onyemata: $35,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $11,666,667
- 2023 salary: $16,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $24,500,000
Falcons T Kaleb McGary: $34,500,000
- Type: Extension
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $11,500,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: Not reported
Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: $33,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $11,000,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: Not reported
Lions CB Cameron Sutton: $33,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $11,000,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $22,500,000
Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers: $33,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $11,000,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: $22,500,000
Bears G Nate Davis: $30,000,000
- Type: Free agency
- Years: 3
- Average annual value: $10,000,000
- 2023 salary: Not reported
- Guaranteed money: Not reported
