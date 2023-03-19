Biggest NFL Contracts of the 2023 Offseason

From record-breaking extensions to major splashes in free agency, check out the most expensive contracts players are signing ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

If you thought the money was flowing ahead of the 2022 NFL season, you’re gonna love what this year has in store. With a former MVP hitting free agency and the stars of the 2020 NFL Draft class becoming eligible for contract extensions for the very first time, you’d best prepare yourself for over a billion buckos to be committed to quarterbacks alone.

Perhaps well over a billion.

So, as pen hits paper and head-turning, eye-popping deals get locked in — whether via free agency, extensions, or the much-maligned franchise tag — Boardroom is keeping a running count of the biggest, most expensive bags around the league, from Daniel Jones to Derek Carr to Roquan and Geno Smith (no relation!) and all points beyond.

Witness the biggest NFL contracts of 2023 below. And don’t forget to breathe when you see all those zeroes.

Largest NFL Contracts Signed This Offseason

All numbers reflect total contract values via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Giants QB Daniel Jones: $160,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 4

: 4 Average annual value : $40,000,000

: $40,000,000 Guaranteed money : $92,000,000

: $92,000,000 2023 salary: $46,000,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Jones’ contract with the G-Men.

Saints QB Derek Carr: $150,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Average annual value : $37,000,000

: $37,000,000 Guaranteed money : $100,000,000

: $100,000,000 2023 salary: $20,000,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Carr’s contract with New Orleans.

Falcons G Chris Lindstrom: $105,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 5

: 5 Average annual value : $21,000,000

: $21,000,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $63,000,000

Ravens LB Roquan Smith: $100,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 5

: 5 Average annual value : $20,000,000

: $20,000,000 Guaranteed money : $60,000,000

: $60,000,000 2023 salary: $27,000,000

Commanders DT Daron Payne: $90,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 4

: 4 Average annual value : $22,500,000

: $22,500,000 2023 salary : $31,010,000

: $31,010,000 Guaranteed money: $59,010,000

Broncos T Mike McGlinchey: $87,500,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 5

: 5 Average annual value : $17,500,000

: $17,500,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $50,000,000

49ers DT Javon Hargrave: $84,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Average annual value : $21,000,000

: $21,000,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $40,000,000

Chiefs T Jawaan Taylor: $80,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Average annual value : $20,000,000

: $20,000,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $60,000,000

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: $75,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $25,000,000

: $25,000,000 2023 salary : $27,500,000

: $27,500,000 Guaranteed money: $40,000,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Smith’s contract with Seattle.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo: $72,750,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $22,500,000

: $22,500,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $34,000,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Jimmy G’s contract with Las Vegas.

Derek Carr's #Raiders Deal

– 3 years, $116.3M ($40.4M guaranteed)

– 2023 Cap Hit: $34.875M



Jimmy Garoppolo's #Raiders Deal

– 3 years, $72.75M ($33.75M guaranteed)

– 2023 Cap Hit: $16.3Mhttps://t.co/YG5PpVfbbQ — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 14, 2023

Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds: $72,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Average annual value : $18,000,000

: $18,000,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $50,000,000

Bengals T Orlando Brown: $89,092,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Average annual value : $16,023,000

: $16,023,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $43,000,000

Orlando Brown's performance in the Super Bowl showed off everything that he will bring to Cincy.



Elite strength in the run game, high end anchor and haymaker like punch in pass pro, and great processing to pass off stunts.



He's the best OT Cincinnati has had since Whit. pic.twitter.com/muu1CHYHJH — Mike (@bengals_sans) March 16, 2023

Falcons S Jessie Bates: $64,020,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Average annual value : $16,005,000

: $16,005,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: Not reported

Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson: $57,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Average annual value : $14,250,000

: $14,250,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $27,500,000

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey: $55,000,000

Type : Restructured extension

: Restructured extension Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $18,333,333

: $18,333,333 2023 salary : $10,000,000

: $10,000,000 Guaranteed money: $35,500,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s commentary on the Dolphins’ acquisition of Jalen Ramsey.

Broncos G Ben Powers: $52,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $22,500,000

: $22,500,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: Not reported

Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean: $52,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Average annual value : $13,000,000

: $13,000,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $26,000,000

Seahawks DE Dre’Mont Jones: $51,530,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $17,176,667

: $17,176,667 2023 salary : $23,510,000

: $23,510,000 Guaranteed money: $30,000,000

Broncos DE Zach Allen: $47,750,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $15,250,000

: $15,250,000 2023 salary : $17,250,000

: $17,250,000 Guaranteed money: $32,500,000

Jets WR Allen Lazard: $44,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 4

: 4 Average annual value : $11,000,000

: $11,000,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: Not reported

Eagles CB Darius Slay: $42,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 2

: 2 Average annual value : $21,000,000

: $21,000,000 2023 salary : $17,500,000

: $17,500,000 Guaranteed money: $30,050,000

Giants LB Bobby Okereke: $40,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $10,000,000

: $10,000,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $22,000,000

Eagles CB James Bradberry: $38,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $12,666,667

: $12,666,667 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $20,000,000

Falcons DT David Onyemata: $35,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $11,666,667

: $11,666,667 2023 salary : $16,000,000

: $16,000,000 Guaranteed money: $24,500,000

Falcons T Kaleb McGary: $34,500,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $11,500,000

: 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: Not reported

Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: $33,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $11,000,000

: $11,000,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: Not reported

Lions CB Cameron Sutton: $33,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $11,000,000

: $11,000,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $22,500,000

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers: $33,000,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $11,000,000

: $11,000,000 2023 salary : Not reported

: Not reported Guaranteed money: $22,500,000

Bears G Nate Davis: $30,000,000