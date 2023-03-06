Which players are getting slapped with the franchise tag this season, delaying their entry into free agency? Check out Boardroom’s tag tracker below.

It’s franchise tag season, folks! Under the terms of one of the NFL collective bargaining agreement’s more restrictive measures as it relates to the free movement of labor, teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 7 to offer a franchise tender to eligible upcoming free agents. At least for a modest period, that prevents these players from hitting the open market before the dog days of summer. All told, it means one of two things:

A player signs their franchise tender and plays under the franchise tag for the 2023 season at a predetermined salary number based on their position

A player signs their franchise tender and agrees to sign a contract extension by mid-July that supersedes the tag

The key is that players don’t tend to enjoy getting tagged — let’s be honest, they basically all hate it — as it comes at the expense of a multi-year extension. However, plenty of teams rely on it as a means of keeping top talent in town and buying time to negotiate with them rather than watching them leave in free agency for nothing.

With that in mind, Boardroom is keeping a running count of the NFL’s franchise tag players for 2023. Check out our full tracker below.

2023 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker

Includes players confirmed to have been offered a franchise tender for the 2023 NFL season. All salary data via Spotrac.

Commanders DT Da’Ron Payne

Franchise tender value : $18,937,000

: $18,937,000 2022 salary : $8,529,000

: $8,529,000 Expired contract: 4 years, $14,418,360

Franchise tender value : $10,091,000

: $10,091,000 2022 salary : $965,000

: $965,000 Expired contract: 4 years, $3,187,780

Click here to read Boardroom’s overview of Tony Pollard’s NFL market value.

Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Franchise tender value : $11,345,000

: $11,345,000 2022 salary : $9,200,000

: $9,200,000 Expired contract: 1 year, $9,200,000

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Franchise tender value : $10,091,000

: $10,091,000 2022 salary : $2,122,281

: $2,122,281 Expired contract: 4 years, $11,933,398

2023 NFL Franchise Tag Values by Position