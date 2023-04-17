The Philly QB made NFL history with a record-setting payday — check out the details of the Eagles’ eye-popping Jalen Hurts contract extension.
First, Jalen Hurts was a phenom. Then, he became an MVP candidate. With all that wind at his back, the do-it-all quarterback capped a wondrous 2022 NFL season by leading his Philadelphia Eagles all the way to a Super Bowl appearance.
And with three NFL seasons in the books following that NFC title campaign, GM Howie Roseman and his front office wasted no time in locking in the face of the franchise in his very first offseason of eligibility for a lucrative contract extension.
As first reported by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Philly signal-caller is now the owner of the single largest contract in NFL history by average annual value: five years and $255 million, as negotiated by super-agent Nicole Lynn of KLUTCH Sports.
For a man wearing a jersey emblazoned with No. 1, it only makes sense.
Notably, the news arrives as the former Alabama and Oklahoma star man still has one year left of his modestly-scaled rookie deal — he was due to make just $4.3 million in the 2023 season before the windfall kicks in, though his take-home will be enhanced with signing bonus money from the new deal — but suffice it to say that the future is secured for the talented Mr. Hurts.
We had previously thought out loud about what such a mega-deal might look like, and now, we have some truly dazzling numbers to feast on. With that in mind, let’s dive into the details behind the Eagles’ eye-popping Jalen Hurts contract extension.
Jalen Hurts Contract Extension & Salary Details
All dollar figures as reported by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Years: 5
Total value: $255,000,000
Average annual value: $51,000,000
Guaranteed at signing: $110,000,000
Total guaranteed money: $179,304,000
Free agency: 2029
Click here for the full details of Hurts’ four-year rookie contract.
As Tom Pelissero additionally reports, the Hurts extension includes $15 million in extra incentives, bringing its effective max value up to $270 million, or an average annual value of $54 million. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a full no-trade clause attached to the deal is an Eagles franchise first.
Nice work if you can get it.
Jalen Hurts’ Career Earnings
Salary data via Spotrac.
TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $4,593,559
ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2028 SEASON (no additional incentives): $259,593,559
ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2028 SEASON (all additional incentives): $274,593,559
