The Philly QB made NFL history with a record-setting payday — check out the details of the Eagles’ eye-popping Jalen Hurts contract extension.

First, Jalen Hurts was a phenom. Then, he became an MVP candidate. With all that wind at his back, the do-it-all quarterback capped a wondrous 2022 NFL season by leading his Philadelphia Eagles all the way to a Super Bowl appearance.

And with three NFL seasons in the books following that NFC title campaign, GM Howie Roseman and his front office wasted no time in locking in the face of the franchise in his very first offseason of eligibility for a lucrative contract extension.

As first reported by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Philly signal-caller is now the owner of the single largest contract in NFL history by average annual value: five years and $255 million, as negotiated by super-agent Nicole Lynn of KLUTCH Sports.

For a man wearing a jersey emblazoned with No. 1, it only makes sense.

Notably, the news arrives as the former Alabama and Oklahoma star man still has one year left of his modestly-scaled rookie deal — he was due to make just $4.3 million in the 2023 season before the windfall kicks in, though his take-home will be enhanced with signing bonus money from the new deal — but suffice it to say that the future is secured for the talented Mr. Hurts.

We had previously thought out loud about what such a mega-deal might look like, and now, we have some truly dazzling numbers to feast on. With that in mind, let’s dive into the details behind the Eagles’ eye-popping Jalen Hurts contract extension.

Jalen Hurts Contract Extension & Salary Details

Years: 5

Total value: $255,000,000

Average annual value: $51,000,000

Guaranteed at signing: $110,000,000

Total guaranteed money: $179,304,000

Free agency: 2029

Click here for the full details of Hurts’ four-year rookie contract.

As Tom Pelissero additionally reports, the Hurts extension includes $15 million in extra incentives, bringing its effective max value up to $270 million, or an average annual value of $54 million. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a full no-trade clause attached to the deal is an Eagles franchise first.

Nice work if you can get it.

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year:



1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2023

Jalen Hurts’ Career Earnings

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $4,593,559

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2028 SEASON (no additional incentives): $259,593,559

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2028 SEASON (all additional incentives): $274,593,559