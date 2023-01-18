The MVP candidate has the Eagles sitting pretty as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and he’s doing it on his rookie deal. Boardroom breaks down the QB’s contract.

When the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts 53rd overall in 2020, they probably didn’t think he’d be this good this fast. But here were are — the 24-year-old has the second-best odds to win 2022 MVP (+550) and the Eagles finished the regular season atop the NFC with a 14-3 record.

The third-year pro threw for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Adding to his arsenal, he’s also run for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns — by far the most in the NFL among quarterbacks. That’s all while missing the final two games of the season with a shoulder injury.

One of the few things Jalen Hurts hasn’t done in his young career? Win a playoff game.

Would it be a shocker if Philadelphia is in the Super Bowl in February? No. NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson said as much to Boardroom at the beginning of the season. But after this season, Hurts becomes eligible for a contract extension for the first time, and he’s executed well enough to earn a lucrative contract extension with the Eagles. ESPN’s Dan Graziano said the “floor” for Hurts’ next deal would be Kyler Murray’s five-year, $230.5 million contract he signed in July.

Suffice it to say that the man is more than carrying his weight on a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract. But the market indicates that Hurts is in line for a six-year, $263,190,216 contract, which would rank No. 2 in NFL history in terms of total value behind only Patrick Mahomes ($450,000,000).

With that in mind, what do the salary particulars of the Eagles’ superstar QB look like? Let’s take a gander.

Jalen Hurts Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $6,025,171

Average annual value: $1,506,293

Total guaranteed: $2,825,815

Free agency: 2024

2022 salary: $1,082,744

2023 salary: $1,331,616

Since 2000, Donovan McNabb and Carson Wentz/Nick Foles are the only quarterbacks to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance. Hurts has a legitimate chance at doing the same as Philly enters the 2022 postseason with the fourth-best odds to win it all (+500).

Jalen Hurts Career Earnings

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $2,576,615

BONUS & INCENTIVE EARNINGS THRU 2022: 2,016,944

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $4,593,559

ESTIMATED NFL EARNINGS THRU 2023: $6,025,175

