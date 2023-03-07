The G-Men officially made their franchise QB a rich man. Check out the Giants’ Daniel Jones contract extension particulars.
As 2021 became 2022, the New York Giants weren’t sure about the future under center at the Meadowlands. In Brian Daboll’s first year as head coach, quarterback Daniel Jones was entering the last year of his rookie scale contract after the fifth-year team option on his deal had already been declined.
The former Duke Blue Devil turned around and made the playoffs thanks to the best campaign of his career.
Now, he’s cashing in as a result. Rather than slapping the QB with the franchise tag — that would have given him a 2023 salary number of $32.416 million — Jones is the owner of a four-year, $160 million contract extension.
We had previously conjectured about what such a deal might look like, and now, we have the cold, hard numbers for real — let’s take a closer look at the details behind the Giants’ impressive Daniel Jones contract extension.
Daniel Jones Contract & Salary Details
All dollar figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.
Years: 4
Total value: $160,000,000 (1,600,000,000 dimes)
Average annual value: $40,000,000 (400,000,000 dimes)
Guaranteed at signing: Not reported
Total guaranteed money: Not reported
Free agency: 2027
NFL insider Tom Pelissero additionally reports that the Jones extension includes $35 million in incentives. Stay tuned for how that all breaks down!
Daniel Jones’ Career Earnings
TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $26,129,056
CAREER BASE SALARY: $2,985,000
CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $16,684,768
OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $6,459,288
TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2026 SEASON: $122,446,078
More Contracts u0026 Salaries:
2023 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker
Which players are getting slapped with the franchise tag this season, delaying their entry into free agency? Check out Boardroom’s tag tracker below. It’s franchise tag season, folks! Under the terms of one of…
Dany Garcia Builds it Bigger
From producing Hollywood blockbusters to making history as co-owner and Chairwoman of the XFL, this sports and entertainment exec packs the power….