Contracts & Salaries March 7, 2023
Daniel Jones Contract & Salary Breakdown

Al Bello/Getty Images
The G-Men officially made their franchise QB a rich man. Check out the Giants’ Daniel Jones contract extension particulars.

As 2021 became 2022, the New York Giants weren’t sure about the future under center at the Meadowlands. In Brian Daboll’s first year as head coach, quarterback Daniel Jones was entering the last year of his rookie scale contract after the fifth-year team option on his deal had already been declined.

The former Duke Blue Devil turned around and made the playoffs thanks to the best campaign of his career.

Now, he’s cashing in as a result. Rather than slapping the QB with the franchise tag — that would have given him a 2023 salary number of $32.416 million — Jones is the owner of a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

We had previously conjectured about what such a deal might look like, and now, we have the cold, hard numbers for real — let’s take a closer look at the details behind the Giants’ impressive Daniel Jones contract extension.

Daniel Jones Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Years: 4
Total value: $160,000,000 (1,600,000,000 dimes)
Average annual value: $40,000,000 (400,000,000 dimes)
Guaranteed at signing: Not reported
Total guaranteed money: Not reported
Free agency: 2027

NFL insider Tom Pelissero additionally reports that the Jones extension includes $35 million in incentives. Stay tuned for how that all breaks down!

Daniel Jones’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON$26,129,056

CAREER BASE SALARY: $2,985,000
CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $16,684,768
OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $6,459,288

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2026 SEASON$122,446,078

Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.