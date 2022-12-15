With the Giants quarterback set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023, Boardroom projects a Daniel Jones extension.
In several ways, the New York Giants have overachieved this season, sitting only one win away from surpassing their preseason projected win total (7.5). This is in large part due to an extremely lethal run game behind the lead of Saquon Barkley.
But as the Giants face off against the Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, it’s worth noting they haven’t won a game since Nov. 13 and their pass game is in the bottom tier of the NFL — 180.5 yards per game (28th) and 13 pass touchdowns (T-28th). Now, as the postseason (and offseason) lingers, New York’s state of mind has to shift over to fourth-year QB Daniel Jones, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.
In 2021, NFL QBs averaged a salary of $6,888,927, beating out all 24 positions on the field by a wide margin. But the number is a bit misleading when it pertains to re-upping on a starting QB — especially when you draft him sixth overall (2019).
Let’s take a look at Jones’ comparable market value for the 2023 offseason.
What Is Daniel Jones’ 2023 Market Value?
Spotrac determines its own market value estimates based on a player’s age, contract status, and statistical production. It doesn’t take into account wins, awards, or playoff performance, but it’s a useful measuring stick when comparing other players’ contracts.
In Jones’ case, he is ineligible for the franchise tag because the Giants declined the fifth-year option on Jones’ contract. So, it’s a question more so related to:
- Will the G-Men extend him?
- If so, for how much?
- Will any other teams have interest in outbidding them?
Jones, 25, isn’t really in great company, but his market value is still relatively high for someone that hasn’t made the playoffs (yet).
Projecting the size of a Daniel Jones contract extension
- By Spotrac’s estimates, a first Daniel Jones contract extension is pegged at three years and $75,615,861. That would rank No. 14 among QBs in terms of total value behind Ryan Tannehill and ahead of Trevor Lawrence.
- His average annual salary is projected at $25,205,287, which would rank 15th, one spot ahead of Tom Brady.
Comparable QBs by Stats
|PLAYER
|LENGTH
|TOTAL $
|AAV
|AGE (SIGNED)
|Mitchell Trubisky
|2
|$14.3M
|$7.1M
|27
|Ryan Tannehill
|4
|$118M
|$29.5M
|31
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|1
|$7.0M
|$7.0M
|30
|Jameis Winston
|2
|$28.0M
|$14.0M
|28
|Averages
|2.3
|$41.8M
|$18.6M
|29
Comparable QBs by Value
|PLAYER
|GP%
|PASS YDS/GM
|PASS TD/G
|COMP%
|RUSH YDS/GM
|RATING
|Trubisky
|48.5
|131.1
|1
|71
|13.7
|65.2
|Tannehill
|71.9
|205.3
|1.7
|67.3
|14.4
|68.9
|Garoppolo
|63.6
|233.6
|1.3
|67.7
|3.6
|71.5
|Winston
|33.3
|113.2
|1.3
|61.3
|14.6
|57.6
|Average
|54.3
|170.8
|1.32
|66.8
|11.6
|65.8
|Jones
|79.3
|208.4
|0.9
|65.1
|35.7
|69.5
Again, this isn’t elite company, but $25 million/year is still pretty darn good, especially when you look at the running back market where a $25 million AAV would top all leaders on the board. In today’s NFL, QBs garner the most money for obvious reasons as captains of the ship. But has Jones played well enough to warrant a big contract? Barkley has.
