The MVP got himself a historic bag! Take a closer look at the details of the Ravens’ dazzling Lamar Jackson salary particulars on his big-time extension.

The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, a 2020 NFL Draft selection quickly proving himself as a premier talent across the league, secured a record-setting contract extension in his first window of eligibility that made him the highest-paid NFL player in history by average annual contract value. That gave us all the proof we need that the Philly phenom set the market in what was always expected to be an explosive 2023 offseason for quarterback spending.

Well, as first reported and confirmed on April 27 by insiders including Ian Rapoport, Jay Glazer, and Josina Anderson, Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson has done Hurts one better. Jackson officially owns the new NFL record for annual pay thanks to a gorgeous contract extension worth a reported $260 million over five years.

Both the team and the QB himself promptly confirmed the news.

We've agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️



😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

The former Louisville Cardinals Heisman Trophy winner wasted no time making his mark in the NFL, earning league MVP honors in 2019, just his second season a pro. He possesses a rare dual-threat ability that keeps any opponent guessing and while he may not have the conference championship credentials of fellow well-paid QB phenoms of his generation like Hurts and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, he can say goodbye to the $32.4 million figure he was due to earn in 2023 under the franchise tender Baltimore had previously offered in lieu of the fat extension he ultimately gets to bring home.

With that in mind, let’s take a long look at the salary particulars behind the Ravens’ record-setting Lamar Jackson contract extension.

Lamar Jackson Contract Extension & Salary Details

All dollar figures as reported by NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Years: 5

Total value: $260,000,000

Average annual value: $52,000,000

Guaranteed at signing: Not reported

Total guaranteed money: $185,000,000

Free agency: 2027

Click here for the full details of Jackson’s four-year rookie-scale contract.

Not so bad for a guy who requested a trade out of Baltimore exactly one month before this mega-deal got done, eh?

Lamar Jackson’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $32,774,549

ESTIMATED NFL EARNINGS THROUGH 2027 SEASON: $292,774,549