Deals & Investments July 25, 2023
Sam Dunn
Justin Herbert Contract & Salary Breakdown

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
The Bolts QB has officially struck gold — take a closer look at the details of the LA Chargers’ blockbuster Justin Herbert contract extension.

The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, a 2020 NFL Draft selection quickly proving himself as a premier talent across the league, secured a record-setting contract extension in his first window of eligibility that made him the highest-paid NFL player in history by average annual contract value. That gave us all the proof we need that the Philly phenom set the market in what was always expected to be an explosive 2023 offseason for quarterback spending. Then, imminent free agent Lamar Jackson followed suit and reset the market himself with the Baltimore Ravens.

But on July 25, as first reported by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert — himself a 2020 draftee and therefore on the same extension cadence as Hurts — was not to be outdone. He inked a showstopper of a deal and put everyone else to shame: five years and $262.5 million.

That’s the largest average annual value on an NFL contract in the history of the league at time of signing.

Inside the Record-setting Contracts of the 2023 NFL Offseason
NFL teams have spent BILLIONS this year. Check out the milestone deals that went to Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and more.
Show Me the Money!

The former Oregon Ducks standout had the makings of a star from the jump, following Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 with his first Pro Bowl nod a season later. And while he doesn’t have the conference championship credentials of Hurts and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow or the MVP exploits of Jackson so far, he can say goodbye to the $4.234 million figure he was due to earn in 2023 on his rookie deal (even before the extension years officially kick in the following season, he’ll be swimming in signing bonus money).

With that in mind, it’s time to dive into the finer salary particulars behind the Chargers’ eye-popping Justin Herbert contract extension.

Justin Herbert Contract Extension & Salary Details

All dollar figures as reported by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo (total value) and ESPN’s Adam Schefter (guarantees).

Years: 5
Total value: $262,500,000
Average annual value: $52,500,000
Guaranteed at signing: $133,700,000
Total guaranteed money: $218,700,000
Free agency: 2029

Click here for the full details of Herbert’s four-year rookie-scale contract, which additionally contained a potential fifth-year team option for 2024 worth over $29 million.

Justin Herbert’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON$22,461,377

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 202 SEASON: $284,961,377

Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.