Deals & Investments September 6, 2023
Sam Dunn

Nick Bosa Contract & Salary Breakdown

Cooper Neill/Getty Images
One of the game’s most impactful defensive players is paid like a true superstar — check out the numbers behind the 49ers’ eye-popping Nick Bosa contract.

Setting aside the 2020 campaign in which he played just two games before succumbing to a torn ACL, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa has never missed a Pro Bowl. In fact, the former Ohio State Buckeye great wrapped his third full NFL season in 2022 with Defensive Player of the Year honors.

And as Uncle Ben Parker probably never said but totally should have, with great backfield wreckage comes great earning ability. Not content to make the $17.86 million he was due to receive in the final year of his rookie deal, Kyle Shanahan and Co. found themselves opening training camp without Bosa, who was content to hold out for a lucrative extension that would hopefully land him at our near the top of the gridiron salary list on the defensive side of the ball.

Fortunately, all would soon be well in Santa Clara. On Sept. 6, the 49ers and Bosa agreed to a five-year extension worth an incredible $170 million — a new record for a defensive player — as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

So, as he chases the Bay Area’s first Super Bowl title in nearly three decades, let’s take a closer look at the Niners’ milestone Nick Bosa contract — and stay tuned for the fearsome pass-rusher’s career NFL earnings to date.

Nick Bosa Contract Details & Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac

Years: 5
Total value: $170,000,000
Average annual value: $34,000,000
Total guaranteed money: $122,500,000
Free agency: 2028

Click here for the details of Bosa’s rookie-scale deal.

The NFL’s Highest-paid Players of 2023, Ranked
From Mahomes and Allen to Lamar, AR12, and beyond, find out who tops football’s salary honor roll this season.
Show Me the Money!

As of this writing, the value of Bosa’s contract ranks:

  • No. 9 by total value in NFL history
  • No. 1 by total value among defensive players by a margin of $29 million (Khalil Mack)
  • No. 1 by average annual value among defensive players by margin of $2,333,333 (Aaron Donald)

Nice work if you can get it.

So, what does this mean for Bruisin’ Bosa’s big-picture bottom line?

Nick Bosa’s Career Earnings

TOTAL NFL CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022 SEASON: $33,656,248

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2027 SEASON: $203,656,248

