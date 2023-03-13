About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries March 13, 2023
Anthony Puccio

Jimmy Garoppolo Contract & Salary Breakdown

Jimmy Garoppolo attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Jimmy Garoppolo is headed to the Raiders. Boardroom examines the details of Las Vegas’s three-year deal with the former Niner.

Jimmy Garoppolo finished his 2022 season with a 7-3 record after signing a one-year audition-type deal with the San Francisco 49ers last year. Now, he’s taking his talents to Las Vegas, where he’ll reunite with Josh McDaniels, his OC when he played in New England.

More importantly, he’ll be under center with some of the most lethal pass-catchers in Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders decided to move on from Derek Carr in February after the 31-year-old threw a career-high 14 interceptions amid an underwhelming season.

Not long after the free agency window officially opened on Monday, Jimmy G signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal to succeed Carr. You can technically say that they got him on a bargain, too. Although Spotrac’s market value metrics don’t account for injuries, he was estimated to receive roughly $35 million per year.

Some might call it a lateral move — but at least the Raiders landed a veteran QB who’s been to the Big Game before. In nine seasons as starting QB, Carr made the playoffs only once… and lost. Jimmy G spent time as Tom Brady’s backup QB before heading over to San Francisco. His career has been ravaged by injuries, but he’s always found a way to lead a winning team. He’s 40-17 throughout his nine-year career with 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. There’s nothing fancy about his game; he just gets the job done when he’s healthy and called upon.

The Raiders can only hope that’s the case this year, because their Super Bowl window opened last year. Let’s take a look at his contract particulars.

Jimmy Garoppolo Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures were first reported by Adam Schefter.

Years: 3
Total value: $67,500,000
Average annual value: $22,500,000
Total guaranteed money: $34,000,000
Free agency: 2026

Jimmy G’s Career Earnings (Through 2022)

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY: $80,305,154
CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $7,853,744
OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $37,158,542
TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON$125,317,439

ESTIMATED TOTAL EARNINGS THRU 2026 SEASON: $192,817,439

