Joe Burrow Contract & Salary Breakdown

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is in line for a major extension when his rookie deal is up. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Bengals’ No. 1 overall pick is still under his rookie deal. Boardroom has the full Joe Burrow contract breakdown.

Given the franchise’s history, getting the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl feels like a small miracle. But that is what quarterback Joe Burrow helped do in 2021. After an ACL injury that shortened his rookie campaign, Burrow came back the following year to lead the team to Super Bowl LVI, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals still have Burrow under his rookie contract. He was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, and his four-year, $36 million deal is fully guaranteed. Burrow will likely be among the next crop of young players to get a lucrative nine-figure deal, along the lines of Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

Boardroom takes a look at the details of the Bengals’ Joe Burrow contract at rookie scale.

Joe Burrow Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $36,190,137

Average annual value: $9,047,534

Signing bonus: $23,880,100

Total guaranteed money: $36,190,137

Free agency: 2025

Burrow and the Bengals will likely begin extension talks sometime between now and next offseason. One of the major benefits to having a star player — especially a quarterback — still on his rookie deal is that it allows the team to spend money elsewhere. This past offseason, the Bengals attempted to revamp their offensive line, signing La’el Collins and Alex Cappa, after Burrow was sacked 70 times between the 2021 regular and postseason. So far, Burrow has been sacked 13 times through the first three weeks of the year — the most in the NFL.

What’s Joe Burrow’s Market Value?

All figures are estimates via Spotrac

Estimated contract

Years: 6

Total value: $241,890,354

Average yearly salary: $40,315,059

Potential contract value NFL ranking: 8 (No. 8 among NFL QBs)

Based on Spotrac’s estimation, Burrow’s next contract should place him in the top 10 among all NFL players. He is currently the 233rd highest-paid player and 19th highest-paid quarterback. Whenever the new deal is reached, Burrow stands to exponentially increase his salary. Watch Burrow and the Bengals take on the Miami Dolphins Thursday night on Amazon Prime.

Read More: