Josh Allen Contract & Salary Breakdown

The Buffalo Bills gave their superstar quarterback Josh Allen a new mega-deal. Boardroom looks at the numbers.

Josh Allen is among the NFL’s top quarterbacks. In his first two years as a starter, he compiled a 56% completion percentage with 30 passing touchdowns in 28 games. Allen bested those totals each of the past two seasons individually, guiding the Bills to the AFC Championship Game both times.

While Allen has yet to facilitate a Bills return to the Super Bowl, he is the cornerstone if the team is to achieve that goal. As a result, the Bills have signed Allen to a 6-year, $258 million deal that begins with this upcoming season.

The AAV for Allen’s contract ranks fifth among both NFL players and quarterbacks, further illustrating the value of an elite signal-caller. Boardroom takes a look at the details of the Bills’ groundbreaking Josh Allen contract.

Josh Allen Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 6

Total value: $258,034,000

Average annual value: $43,005,667

Guaranteed at signing: $100,038,596

Total guaranteed money: $150,000,000

Free agency: 2029 (potential out after 2025)

Annual contract extension earnings:

2022: $46,961,405

2023: $28,000,000

2024: $30,000,000

2025: $39,500,000

2026: $38,500,000

2027: $40,000,000

2028: $41,550,000

Allen is responsible for a massive amount of his team’s offense, accounting for over 5,000 total yards and over 40 touchdowns last season. He also led the team in rushing, using his physical gifts to extend plays and rush for necessary yards and first downs. And at just 26 years old and entering the prime of his career, Allen now has the money to match his massive workload and production.

Josh Allen’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL BASE SALARY EARNINGS: $2,720,000

TOTAL BONUS/INCENTIVE EARNINGS: $35,394,794

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021 SEASON: $38,114,794

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028 SEASON: $302,626,199