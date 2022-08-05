Josh Allen Contract & Salary Breakdown

The Buffalo Bills gave their superstar quarterback Josh Allen a new mega-deal. Boardroom looks at the numbers.
Josh Allen is among the NFL’s top quarterbacks. In his first two years as a starter, he compiled a 56% completion percentage with 30 passing touchdowns in 28 games. Allen bested those totals each of the past two seasons individually, guiding the Bills to the AFC Championship Game both times.
While Allen has yet to facilitate a Bills return to the Super Bowl, he is the cornerstone if the team is to achieve that goal. As a result, the Bills have signed Allen to a 6-year, $258 million deal that begins with this upcoming season.
The AAV for Allen’s contract ranks fifth among both NFL players and quarterbacks, further illustrating the value of an elite signal-caller. Boardroom takes a look at the details of the Bills’ groundbreaking Josh Allen contract.
Josh Allen Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Years: 6
Total value: $258,034,000
Average annual value: $43,005,667
Guaranteed at signing: $100,038,596
Total guaranteed money: $150,000,000
Free agency: 2029 (potential out after 2025)
Annual contract extension earnings:
2022: $46,961,405
2023: $28,000,000
2024: $30,000,000
2025: $39,500,000
2026: $38,500,000
2027: $40,000,000
2028: $41,550,000
Allen is responsible for a massive amount of his team’s offense, accounting for over 5,000 total yards and over 40 touchdowns last season. He also led the team in rushing, using his physical gifts to extend plays and rush for necessary yards and first downs. And at just 26 years old and entering the prime of his career, Allen now has the money to match his massive workload and production.
Josh Allen’s Career Earnings
TOTAL BASE SALARY EARNINGS: $2,720,000
TOTAL BONUS/INCENTIVE EARNINGS: $35,394,794
TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021 SEASON: $38,114,794
ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028 SEASON: $302,626,199