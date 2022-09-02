Russell Wilson Contract and Salary Breakdown

The Denver Broncos’ newly acquired quarterback has signed a huge extension. Boardroom takes a look at the details of Russell Wilson’s deal.

Russell Wilson has yet to play a regular season game for the Denver Broncos, but after landing in the Mile High City from Seattle via trade earlier this year, he is already the highest-paid player in the franchise’s long history. Wilson and the Broncos have agreed on a five-year extension worth $245 million. The deal also comes with $165,000,000 guaranteed over the length of the contract. Combined with the two remaining years on his present deal, Wilson will be with the Broncos for the next seven years, raking in at least $296 million.

After 10 years and nine Pro Bowl selections with the Seattle Seahawks, the Super Bowl champ has a new team and an impressive new deal to match. Check out Boardroom’s full overview of the Broncos’ huge Russell Wilson contract extension.

Russell Wilson Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac

Years: 5

Total value: $245,000,000

Average annual value: $49,000,000

Total guaranteed money: $161,000,000

Free agency: 2029 (potential out after 2026)

Remaining salary under current deal:

2022: $57,000,000 (includes signing bonus from extension)

2023: $28,000,000

Annual contract extension earnings:

2024: $39,000,000

2025: $37,000,000

2026: $40,000,000

2027: $45,000,000

2028: $50,000,000

Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.



Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. pic.twitter.com/uk6yelOL3j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Now 33 years old, Wilson’s contract will at least have him in Denver through his age-40 season. Entering his 11th year in the league, he is coming off both his first missed games due to injury as well as his first losing season as a starting quarterback. Wilson went 6-8 in 2021 and missed three games with a finger ailment. Wilson still managed to have a productive season, throwing for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Russell Wilson’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY: $59,058,000

CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $96,619,400

OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $179,304,520

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021 SEASON: $238,362,520

ESTIMATED EARNINGS THRU 2028 SEASON: $477,362,520