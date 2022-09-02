Russell Wilson Contract and Salary Breakdown

The Denver Broncos’ newly acquired quarterback has signed a huge extension. Boardroom takes a look at the details of Russell Wilson’s deal.
Russell Wilson has yet to play a regular season game for the Denver Broncos, but after landing in the Mile High City from Seattle via trade earlier this year, he is already the highest-paid player in the franchise’s long history. Wilson and the Broncos have agreed on a five-year extension worth $245 million. The deal also comes with $165,000,000 guaranteed over the length of the contract. Combined with the two remaining years on his present deal, Wilson will be with the Broncos for the next seven years, raking in at least $296 million.
After 10 years and nine Pro Bowl selections with the Seattle Seahawks, the Super Bowl champ has a new team and an impressive new deal to match. Check out Boardroom’s full overview of the Broncos’ huge Russell Wilson contract extension.
Russell Wilson Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac
Years: 5
Total value: $245,000,000
Average annual value: $49,000,000
Total guaranteed money: $161,000,000
Free agency: 2029 (potential out after 2026)
Remaining salary under current deal:
2022: $57,000,000 (includes signing bonus from extension)
2023: $28,000,000
Annual contract extension earnings:
2024: $39,000,000
2025: $37,000,000
2026: $40,000,000
2027: $45,000,000
2028: $50,000,000
Now 33 years old, Wilson’s contract will at least have him in Denver through his age-40 season. Entering his 11th year in the league, he is coming off both his first missed games due to injury as well as his first losing season as a starting quarterback. Wilson went 6-8 in 2021 and missed three games with a finger ailment. Wilson still managed to have a productive season, throwing for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Russell Wilson’s Career Earnings
CAREER BASE SALARY: $59,058,000
CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $96,619,400
OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $179,304,520
TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021 SEASON: $238,362,520
ESTIMATED EARNINGS THRU 2028 SEASON: $477,362,520