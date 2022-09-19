Kirk Cousins Contract & Salary Breakdown

This offseason, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins re-upped with the team with yet another fully guaranteed deal. Boardroom takes a look at the numbers behind the extension.

Much of the praise of late regarding the Minnesota Vikings‘ offense has been heaped upon All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and for good reason — but someone has to have the ability to throw him the ball. Enter Kirk Cousins, a three-time Pro Bowler who is not-so-sneakily becoming one of the league’s highest-paid active players by career earnings (he’s currently No. 6).

After Washington drafted him in 2012 out of Michigan State, Cousins later made the move to the Twin Cities ahead of the 2018 season. Heading into the current campaign, Minnesota decided to extend him through the 2023 season to the tune of a one-year, $35 million contract, a healthy coda to his ongoing two-year, $66 million pact.

Though he often isn’t included among the league’s elite signal-callers, Cousins has been a productive NFL quarterback, throwing at least 25 touchdowns in each of the past six seasons. Postseason success has admittedly eluded him in both Washington or Minnesota, but he provides a level of stability and poise at the quarterback position that several teams around the league surely wish they had. With that in mind, Boardroom takes a look at the numbers behind the Vikings’ latest Kirk Cousins contract.

Kirk Cousins Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Active contract

Years: 2

Total value: $66,000,000

Guaranteed at signing: $31,000,000

Total guaranteed money: $66,000,000

2022 salary: $40,000,000 (includes signing bonus from 2023 extension)

Upcoming contract extension

Years: 1

Total value: $35,000,000

Guaranteed at signing: $35,000,000

Free agency: 2024

2023 salary: $30,000,000

It may not be top-of-mind for fans outside the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but in terms of NFL contracts, Kirk Cousins is a pioneer. He is the first quarterback ever to sign a fully guaranteed multiyear deal — a three-year, $84 million pact with the Vikings covering the 2018 through 2020 seasons — and his latest extension for 2023 is his third consecutive fully guaranteed deal. The three total $180 million in total salary value dating back to 2017.

Cousins’ $35 million one-year extension places him 10th among quarterbacks in average annual contract value, while his $200+ million in career earnings so far are more than lucrative for a fourth-round pick from a decade ago; after 2022 compensation is taken into account, Cousins is the No. 11-ranked on-field earner among NFL players all-time.

Kirk Cousins’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY: $131,496,600

CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $58,472,688

OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $11,700,198

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $201,669,486

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023 SEASON: $231,669,486