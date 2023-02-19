Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge owns the No. 3 biggest contract by total value in MLB history. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Boardroom highlights the Major League Baseball players with the biggest salary numbers of the 2023 season, from Aaron Judge and Mike Trout to Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani, and beyond.

This offseason in Major League Baseball, shortstops got paid approximately $1 billion. And if you count Carlos Correa’s agreed-but-unconsummated deals with the Giants and Mets, the number is something like $420.69 billion — but we’re not mathematicians, so don’t hold us to that figure.

Suffice to say that Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson — to say nothing of a record-setting large man in pinstripes and last year’s AL Cy Young winner — have brought home eye-popping quantities of bacon in the run up to the 2023 MLB season to join baseball’s single-season salary Pantheon.

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s list of the highest-paid MLB players for the 2023 season and try to keep your eyes from popping out of your head (it’s not like balls and strikes; two pops and you’re out).

Highest-paid MLB Players of 2023 by Total Compensation

All salary figures via Spotrac.

t-1. Mets SP Justin Verlander: $43,333,333

Contract : 2 years, $86,666,666

: 2 years, $86,666,666 Average annual value : $43,333,333

: $43,333,333 Free agency: 2025 or 2026

NOTE: Verlander’s deal contains an option for 2025 that vests if he pitches 140+ innings in 2024.

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on JV’s contract with the Mets.

t-1. Mets SP Max Scherzer: $43,333,333

Contract : 3 years, $130,000,000

: 3 years, $130,000,000 Average annual value : $43,333,333

: $43,333,333 Free agency: 2025

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Scherzer’s contract with the Mets

3. Yankees OF Aaron Judge: $40,000,000

Contract : 9 years, $360,000,000

: 9 years, $360,000,000 Average annual value : $40,000,000

: $40,000,000 Free agency: 2032

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Judge’s extension with the Yankees.

Aaron Judge is paid.



Aaron Judge is staying home.



Aaron Judge owns the No. 3 biggest contract in MLB history by both total value and average annual value.



No arson required (unless you're into that).https://t.co/vfgnsOhb3d @boardroom — sam Dunn (@RealFakeSamDunn) December 7, 2022

4. Angels 3B Anthony Rendon: $38,571,428

Contract : 7 years, $245,000,000

: 7 years, $245,000,000 Average annual value : $35,000,000

: $35,000,000 Free agency: 2027

5. Angels OF Mike Trout: $37,116,666

Contract : 12 years, $426,500,000

: 12 years, $426,500,000 Average annual value : $35,541,667

: $35,541,667 Free agency: 2031

Contract : 9 years, $324,000,000

: 9 years, $324,000,000 Average annual value : $36,000,000

: $36,000,000 Free agency: 2029

7. Rangers SS Corey Seager: $35,500,000

Contract : 10 years, $325,000,000

: 10 years, $325,000,000 Average annual value : $32,500,000

: $32,500,000 Free agency: 2032

t-8. Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado: $35,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $260,000,000

: 8 years, $260,000,000 Average annual value : $32,500,000

: $32,500,000 Free agency: 2028

t-8. Nationals SP Stephen Strasburg: $35,000,000

Contract : 7 years, $245,000,000

: 7 years, $245,000,000 Average annual value : $35,000,000

: $35,000,000 Free agency: 2027

10. Mets SS Francisco Lindor: $34,100,000

Contract : 10 years, $341,000,000

: 10 years, $341,000,000 Average annual value : $34,100,000

: $34,100,000 Free agency: 2032

Contract : 6 years, $200,000,000

: 6 years, $200,000,000 Average annual value : $33,333,333

: $33,333,333 Free agency: 2033

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Correa’s extension with the Twins.

In an absolute stunner, Carlos Correa is now reportedly headed back to… Minnesota?



A breakdown: 💰👇https://t.co/7AQWxYXFzG — Boardroom (@boardroom) January 10, 2023

t-12. Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton: $32,000,000

Contract : 13 years, $325,000,000

: 13 years, $325,000,000 Average annual value : $32,500,000

: $32,500,000 Free agency: 2029

Contract : 8 years, $248,000,000

: 8 years, $248,000,000 Average annual value : $31,000,000

: $31,000,000 Free agency: 2024

t-12. Padres 3B Manny Machado: $32,000,000

Contract : 10 years, $30,000,000

: 10 years, $30,000,000 Average annual value : $30,000,000

: $30,000,000 Free agency: 2029

NOTE: Machado has stated his intention to opt out after the 2023 season, which would effectively make his deal five years and $131,111,111.

15. Astros 3B Alex Bregman: $30,166,666

Contract : 5 years, $100,000

: 5 years, $100,000 Average annual value : $20,000,000

: $20,000,000 Free agency: 2025

t-16. Angels SP/DH Shohei Ohtani: $30,000,000

Contract : 1 year, $30,000,000 (avoiding arbitration)

: 1 year, $30,000,000 (avoiding arbitration) Average annual value : $30,000,000

: $30,000,000 Free agency: 2024

t-16: Rangers SP Jacob deGrom $30,000,000

Contract : 5 years, $185,000,000

: 5 years, $185,000,000 Average annual value : $37,000,000

: $37,000,000 Free agency: 2029

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on deGrom’s contract with the Rangers.

18. Astros 2B Jose Altuve: $29,000,000

Contract : 7 years, $163,500,000

: 7 years, $163,500,000 Average annual value : $23,357,143

: $23,357,143 Free agency: 2025

19. Rockies OF/3B Kris Bryant: $28,000,000

Contract : 7 years, $182,000,000

: 7 years, $182,000,000 Average annual value : $26,000,000

: $26,000,000 Free agency: 2029

20. Phillies OF Bryce Harper: $27,538,462

Contract : 13 years, $330,000,000

: 13 years, $330,000,000 Average annual value : $25,384,615

: $25,384,615 Free agency: 2032

Other Notable 2023 MLB Salaries

22. Phillies SS Trea Turner: $27,272,727

23. Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman: $27,000,000

t-24. Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmit: $26,000,000

t-28. Dodgers OF Mookie Betts: $25,000,000

36. Padres OF Juan Soto: $23,000,000

53. Mets RP Edwin Diaz: $19,650,000

t-67. Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr.: $17,000,000

t-103. Braves SP Max Fried: $13,500,000

t-179. Dodgers SP Walker Buehler: $8,025,000

t-190. Astros DH/OF Yordan Alvarez: $7,833,333

193. Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr.: $7,714,286

t-205. Braves 2B Ozzie Albies: $7,000,000

t-228. Marlins SP Sandy Alcantara: $6,300,000

247. Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez: $5,912,500

Go Deeper on MLB Salaries & Contracts: