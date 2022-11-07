Edwin Díaz Contract & Salary Breakdown

The Mets re-signed relief pitcher Edwin Díaz to a massive deal, making him the highest-paid closer in MLB history. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Mets signed the All-Star reliever to a historic contract after a dominant 2022 season. Boardroom breaks down the details of the deal.

The MLB offseason is in full swing and the New York Mets made sure they locked down their superstar closer before he hit the market. On Sunday, they re-signed free agent closer Edwin Díaz to a five-year, $102 million contract — the largest ever for a relief pitcher. Before Díaz was a closer from the New York team in the Bronx, Aroldis Chapman, who earned $86 million total value.

Díaz made $10 million this past year and earned the big payday after a season in which he finished with 32 saves, a 1.31 ERA, and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings for a Mets team that won 101 games.

The 28-year-old might’ve also just set a new market value among relief pitchers. Let’s take a look at the new contract.

Edwin Díaz Contract & Salary Details

All figures via Spotrac

Years: 5

Total value: $102,000,000

Average annual value: $20,400,000

Guaranteed at signing: $102,000,000

Signing Bonus: $12,000,000

2023 cash salary: $20,400,000

Free agency: 2028

Player Option: After 2025

Club Option: 2028

Year-By-Year Breakdown

2023: $20,400,000

2024: $20,400,000

2025: $20,400,000

2026: $20,400,000

2027: $20,400,000

2028: $20,400,000

Diaz also has a full no-trade clause in his contract.

Read More: