About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports November 7, 2022
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio

Edwin Díaz Contract & Salary Breakdown

Edwin Díaz Contract
The Mets re-signed relief pitcher Edwin Díaz to a massive deal, making him the highest-paid closer in MLB history. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The New York Mets signed the All-Star reliever to a historic contract after a dominant 2022 season. Boardroom breaks down the details of the deal.

The MLB offseason is in full swing and the New York Mets made sure they locked down their superstar closer before he hit the market. On Sunday, they re-signed free agent closer Edwin Díaz to a five-year, $102 million contract — the largest ever for a relief pitcher. Before Díaz was a closer from the New York team in the Bronx, Aroldis Chapman, who earned $86 million total value.

Díaz made $10 million this past year and earned the big payday after a season in which he finished with 32 saves, a 1.31 ERA, and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings for a Mets team that won 101 games.

The 28-year-old might’ve also just set a new market value among relief pitchers. Let’s take a look at the new contract.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Edwin Díaz Contract & Salary Details

All figures via Spotrac

Years: 5
Total value: $102,000,000
Average annual value: $20,400,000
Guaranteed at signing: $102,000,000
Signing Bonus: $12,000,000
2023 cash salary: $20,400,000
Free agency: 2028
Player Option: After 2025
Club Option: 2028

Year-By-Year Breakdown

2023: $20,400,000
2024: $20,400,000
2025: $20,400,000
2026: $20,400,000
2027: $20,400,000
2028: $20,400,000

Diaz also has a full no-trade clause in his contract.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.