Edwin Díaz Contract & Salary Breakdown

The New York Mets signed the All-Star reliever to a historic contract after a dominant 2022 season. Boardroom breaks down the details of the deal.
The MLB offseason is in full swing and the New York Mets made sure they locked down their superstar closer before he hit the market. On Sunday, they re-signed free agent closer Edwin Díaz to a five-year, $102 million contract — the largest ever for a relief pitcher. Before Díaz was a closer from the New York team in the Bronx, Aroldis Chapman, who earned $86 million total value.
Díaz made $10 million this past year and earned the big payday after a season in which he finished with 32 saves, a 1.31 ERA, and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings for a Mets team that won 101 games.
The 28-year-old might’ve also just set a new market value among relief pitchers. Let’s take a look at the new contract.
Edwin Díaz Contract & Salary Details
Years: 5
Total value: $102,000,000
Average annual value: $20,400,000
Guaranteed at signing: $102,000,000
Signing Bonus: $12,000,000
2023 cash salary: $20,400,000
Free agency: 2028
Player Option: After 2025
Club Option: 2028
Year-By-Year Breakdown
2023: $20,400,000
2024: $20,400,000
2025: $20,400,000
2026: $20,400,000
2027: $20,400,000
2028: $20,400,000
Diaz also has a full no-trade clause in his contract.
