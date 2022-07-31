Gerrit Cole: The Red Carpet Interview

Looking as sharp and polished on the MLB All-Star red carpet last week in Los Angeles as he does on the mound in the Bronx, New York Yankees All-Star hurler Gerrit Cole is enjoying another standout season as one of baseball’s sturdy, dependable aces.

In the 3rd year of a record-breaking nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yanks, the 31-year-old Cole discussed how he deals with the pressures of New York, the game-day superstition he shares with his Yankees teammates, and his favorite athlete to watch in another sport, among other topics.

As the ace of the New York Yankees, how do you deal with all the expectations weighing on your shoulders?

A little bit of red wine, make sure I prepare well, and have faith in my teammates that we’re going to play well.



Do you have a particular kind of red that you’re into?

I love most red wines, to be honest.



What do you try to do as an entrepreneur and an investor?

I’m focused on baseball. That’s about it.



What are your gameday routines, or do you have any superstitions?

The only superstitions I have is if we’re scoring runs, trying to get in the same spot in the dugout. And gameday routine is pretty low-key. [I] just hone the focus in by the time you get to game time.



Are you in charge of keeping them in their same spot?

We all say it. We score and we all go ‘same spot, same spot, same spot.’



Like same seats on the bus on the way back?

Yes, exactly.



If you were MLB commissioner for a day, what’s the first thing you’d change?

I don’t know. I think we’re in a pretty good spot.



What’s the best investment you made over the last year?

A little bit more time with the family.



What’s your favorite road city?

Chicago



What would you do if you weren’t a baseball player?

Cooking, maybe?



Who’s your favorite athlete to watch in another sport?

Tom Brady.