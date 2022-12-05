Jacob deGrom Contract & Salary Breakdown

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The former Mets ace and two-time Cy Young winner is off to Texas. Boardroom takes a look at the Rangers’ Jacob deGrom contract particulars.

One of the biggest dominoes in MLB free agency has fallen. Jacob deGrom had been a part of the New York Mets organization since being drafted in 2010 out of Stetson University — where he started as a shortstop only to convert into to starting pitcher — and has been one of the premier aces in the game since making his big league debut in 2014. Now, after four-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young winner became a free agent following the 2022 season, he has found himself a new home and a major payday in Arlington, Texas.

The Texas Rangers, who were big spenders in free agency on the position player market last year in acquiring second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager, have officially turned their attention (and their payroll) to pitching. On Dec. 2, they signed deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract with a club option for the sixth year.

OFFICIAL: We've signed RHP Jacob deGrom to a 5-year contract. pic.twitter.com/GXHFaOa6m9 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 3, 2022

The 34-year-old is coming off a shortened 2022 in which he only pitched in 11 regular season games. going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA. That mark is half a run more than his career average, but if he can stay healthy going forward, he’s a true No. 1 hurler who can go a long way in bolstering a Rangers team that already includes an All-Star starter Martin Perez, but managed to win just 68 games in 2022.

With that in mind, let’s check out the full details of the Rangers’ head-turning Jacob deGrom contract.

Jacob deGrom Contract Details & Salary

Years: 5 (includes sixth-year club option)

Total value: $185,000,000

Average annual value: $37,000,000

Free agency: 2027 or 2028

NOTE: Including the sixth-year club option and all possible incentives, the total value of the contract becomes $222 million.

Upcoming annual salary earnings:

2023: $30,000,000

2024: $40,000,000

2025: $40,000,000

2026: $38,000,000

2027: $37,000,000

2028 club option: $20,000,000 (up to $37,000,000 if incentive goals are met)

JdG’s base salary for the 2028 club option year is $20 million, but due to incentives, it can escalate to:

$30 million if he records a top-five Cy Young Award finish OR pitches 625+ innings over the life of the contract

if he records a top-five Cy Young Award finish OR pitches 625+ innings over the life of the contract $37 million if he records three top-five Cy Young finishes OR pitches 725+ innings over the life of the contract

if he records three top-five Cy Young finishes OR pitches 725+ innings over the life of the contract $37 million alternatively if he finishes top-five in Cy Young voting, pitches 160+ innings, and avoids notable injuries specifically during the 2027 season.

Jacob deGrom’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $72,659,998

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028: $310,159,998 (requires earning full club 2028 club option value; number includes $34,500,000 in deferred money owed by the Mets between 2035 and 2038).

