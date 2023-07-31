Boardroom has the details on the most impactful MLB trade deadline deals you need to know about before Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. ET.

The Angels? Going for it. The Dodgers? Gettin’ after it. The Rangers? Wide-ranging.

The New York Mets, meanwhile? Packing it in almost as quickly as they amassed Major League Baseball’s biggest payroll ever.

Such is the condition of MLB trade deadline season as would-be contenders tool up with one more lefty reliever or mid-rotation starter for the season’s stretch run while the have-nots of the league offload veteran assets for enticing prospects. This iteration hasn’t disappointed, either, with big names like Lucas Giolito, Jordan Hicks, and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer all joining new clubs even as Shohei Ohtani stays put in advance of what’s to be a mega-historic free agency this offseason.

Keep it locked on Boardroom for all the most important moves around the league before the window closes shut at 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 1 — here’s your running tracker for this crazy little thing we call MLB trade deadline 2023.

Top 2023 MLB Trade Deadline Deals

Angels-Rockies Randal Grichuk trade (July 30)

ANGELS GET

OF Randal Grichuk

1B C.J. Cron

Cash considerations

ROCKIES GET

LHP Mason Albright

RHP Jake Madden

Rangers-Cardinals Jordan Montgomery trade (July 30)

RANGERS GET

LHP Jordan Montgomery

RHP Chris Stratton

CARDINALS GET

RHP Tekoah Roby

INF Thomas Saggese

Blue Jays-Cardinals Jordan Hicks trade (July 30)

BLUE JAYS GET

RHP Jordan Hicks

CARDINALS GET

RHP Sem Robberse

RHP Adam Kloffenstein

Rangers-Mets Max Scherzer trade (July 29)

RANGERS GET

RHP Max Scherzer

METS GET

INF Luisangel Acuna

Astros-White Sox Kendall Graveman trade (July 28)

ASTROS GET

RHP Kendall Graveman

WHITE SOX GET

C Corey Lee

Dodgers-White Sox Lance Lynn + Joe Kelly trade (July 28)

DODGERS GET

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Joe Kelly

WHITE SOX GET

OF Trayce Thompson

RHP Jordan Leasure

RHP Nick Nastrini

Marlins-Mets David Robertson trade (July 27)

MARLINS GET

RHP David Robertson

METS GET

C Ronald Hernandez

2B Marco Vargas

Angels-White Sox Lucas Giolito trade (July 26)

ANGELS GET

RHP Lucas Giolito

RHP Reynaldo Lopez

WHITE SOX GET

LHP Ky Bush

C Edgar Quero

Dodgers-Guardians Amed Rosario trade (July 26)

DODGERS GET

SS Amed Rosario

GUARDIANS GET

RHP Noah Syndergaard

Twins-Marlins Dylan Floro trade (July 26)

TWINS GET

RHP Dylan Floro

MARLINS GET

RHP Jorge Lopez

Dodgers-Red Sox Kiké Hernandez trade (July 25)

DODGERS GET:

INF Kiké Hernandez

RED SOX GET: