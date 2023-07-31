Boardroom has the details on the most impactful MLB trade deadline deals you need to know about before Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. ET.
The Angels? Going for it. The Dodgers? Gettin’ after it. The Rangers? Wide-ranging.
The New York Mets, meanwhile? Packing it in almost as quickly as they amassed Major League Baseball’s biggest payroll ever.
Such is the condition of MLB trade deadline season as would-be contenders tool up with one more lefty reliever or mid-rotation starter for the season’s stretch run while the have-nots of the league offload veteran assets for enticing prospects. This iteration hasn’t disappointed, either, with big names like Lucas Giolito, Jordan Hicks, and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer all joining new clubs even as Shohei Ohtani stays put in advance of what’s to be a mega-historic free agency this offseason.
Keep it locked on Boardroom for all the most important moves around the league before the window closes shut at 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 1 — here’s your running tracker for this crazy little thing we call MLB trade deadline 2023.
Top 2023 MLB Trade Deadline Deals
Angels-Rockies Randal Grichuk trade (July 30)
ANGELS GET
- OF Randal Grichuk
- 1B C.J. Cron
- Cash considerations
ROCKIES GET
- LHP Mason Albright
- RHP Jake Madden
Rangers-Cardinals Jordan Montgomery trade (July 30)
RANGERS GET
- LHP Jordan Montgomery
- RHP Chris Stratton
CARDINALS GET
- RHP Tekoah Roby
- INF Thomas Saggese
Blue Jays-Cardinals Jordan Hicks trade (July 30)
BLUE JAYS GET
- RHP Jordan Hicks
CARDINALS GET
- RHP Sem Robberse
- RHP Adam Kloffenstein
Rangers-Mets Max Scherzer trade (July 29)
RANGERS GET
- RHP Max Scherzer
METS GET
- INF Luisangel Acuna
Astros-White Sox Kendall Graveman trade (July 28)
ASTROS GET
- RHP Kendall Graveman
WHITE SOX GET
- C Corey Lee
Dodgers-White Sox Lance Lynn + Joe Kelly trade (July 28)
DODGERS GET
- RHP Lance Lynn
- RHP Joe Kelly
WHITE SOX GET
- OF Trayce Thompson
- RHP Jordan Leasure
- RHP Nick Nastrini
Marlins-Mets David Robertson trade (July 27)
MARLINS GET
- RHP David Robertson
METS GET
- C Ronald Hernandez
- 2B Marco Vargas
Angels-White Sox Lucas Giolito trade (July 26)
ANGELS GET
- RHP Lucas Giolito
- RHP Reynaldo Lopez
WHITE SOX GET
- LHP Ky Bush
- C Edgar Quero
Dodgers-Guardians Amed Rosario trade (July 26)
DODGERS GET
- SS Amed Rosario
GUARDIANS GET
- RHP Noah Syndergaard
Twins-Marlins Dylan Floro trade (July 26)
TWINS GET
- RHP Dylan Floro
MARLINS GET
- RHP Jorge Lopez
Dodgers-Red Sox Kiké Hernandez trade (July 25)
DODGERS GET:
- INF Kiké Hernandez
RED SOX GET:
- RHP Justin Hagenman
- RHP Nick Robertson
