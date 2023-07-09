About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Deals & Investments July 9, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

MLB Draft 2023: Signing Bonus Values for Every 1st Round Pick

LSU Tigers outfielder Dylan Crews is widely expected to be a top-3 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. (Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Find out how much Paul Skenes, Wyatt Langford, Dylan Crews, and other top prospects stand to make in signing bonuses at this year’s MLB Draft.

Starting Sunday, July 9, the next generation of diamond dogs will realize their professional dreams with the arrival of the 2023 MLB Draft. And while LSU Tigers pitcher and newly minted national champion Paul Skenes is a virtual lock to go No. 1 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, there will be no instant anointment of superstardom on par with Victor Wembanyama or Bryce Young.

This is because baseball is really, really hard.

When an amateur enters the MLB pipeline, the biggest wad of dough coming his way takes the form not of base salary, but that sweet, sweet signing bonus. Since the draft is so long, the league keeps negotiations from becoming too protracted and arduous by keeping a cap on how much each team is able to spend on these bonuses, however, through MLB Draft slot values assigned to each pick in the event’s first 10 rounds.

In other words, we already have a solid estimate of how much top prospects like Skenes, LSU teammate Dylan Crews, Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford, and Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder are due to make from their first big professional bag.

Let’s get into the numbers — check out the full list of 2023 MLB Draft slot values, pick-by-pick, as well as the pool for signing bonuses each club is working with.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

MLB Draft Slot Values 2023: First Round

Salary data via MLB.com. Teams are able to offer above or below draft slot values at their discretion, but must pay a penalty if a signing within the first 10 rounds of the draft exceeds their total signing bonus allotment — scroll down to see each team’s bonus pool number.

PICKTEAMDRAFT SLOT VALUE
1Pirates$9,721,000
2Nationals$8,998,500
3Tigers$8,341,700
4Rangers$7,698,000
5Twins$7,139,700
6Athletics$6,634,000
7Reds$6,275,200
8Royals$5,980,100
9Rockies$5,716,900
10Marlins$5,475,300
11Angels$5,253,000
12Diamondbacks$5,043,800
13Cubs$4,848,500
14Red Sox$4,663,100
15White Sox$4,488,600
16Giants$4,326,600
17Orioles$4,169,700
18Brewers$4,021,400
19Rays$3,880,100
20Blue Jays$3,746,000
21Cardinals$3,618,200
22Mariners$3,496,600
23Guardians$3,380,900
24Braves$3,270,500
25Padres$3,165,400
26Yankees$3,065,000
27Phillies$2,968,800
28Astros$2,880,700
29Mariners$2,800,700
30Mariners$2,732,500
31Rays$2,670,600
32Mets$2,607,500
33Brewers$2,543,800
34Twins$2,481,400
35Marlins$2,420,900
36Dodgers$2,362,700
37Tigers$2,309,500
38Reds$2,255,100
39Athletics$2,202,500
Who’s the Highest-paid MLB Player of 2023?
Get Boardroom’s full rundown of baseball’s biggest earners.
Show Me the Money!

2023 MLB Draft Signing Bonuses: Pool Money by Team

RANKTEAMBONUS POOL
MONEY
1Pirates$16,185,700
2Tigers$15,747,200
3Nationals$14,502,400
4Twins$14,345,600
5Athletics$14,255,600
6Reds$13,785,200
7Mariners$13,170,900
8Marlins$12,829,600
9Royals$12,313,500
10Rockies$11,909,800
11Diamondbacks$11,084,300
12Brewers$10,950,600
13Rays$10,872,100
14Orioles$10,534,800
15Red Sox$10,295,100
16Rangers$9,925,300
17Giants$9,916,900
18White Sox$9,072,800
19Cubs$8,962,000
20Guardians$8,736,700
21Mets$8,440,400
22Braves$8,341,700
23Angels$8,328,900
24Dodgers$7,274,600
25Astros$6,747,900
26Blue Jays$6,529,700
27Cardinals$6,375,100
28Padres$5,416,000
29Yankees$5,299,400
30Phillies$5,185,500

Read More:

MLB DraftContractsMLBbaseballMLB ContractsLSU TigersPittsburgh Pirates
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.