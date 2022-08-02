August 02, 2022
Juan Soto has been traded from the Nationals to the Padres. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
PLAYER CONTRACTS

Juan Soto Trade: Full Details of the Blockbuster Padres-Nationals Deal

By Sam Dunn
Aug 02, 2022
The Nationals have traded their outfield phenom to the San Diego Padres — check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of today’s huge Soto trade.

Well, it happened. We wondered out loud whether it was possible. We struggled to envision more than a couple of teams even being able to muster up an acceptable package for a Juan Soto trade, much less winning the sweepstakes and landing the superstar outfielder.

But here we are. Ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, the Washington Nationals have shipped Juan Soto and slugging first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a titanic haul of five prospects and MLB-ready players highlighted by righty-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana, outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell, and stud southpaw MacKenzie Gore.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the full details of the colossal, consequential Padres-Nationals Soto trade poised to shake up baseball’s balance of power for years to come.

Nationals-Padres Juan Soto Trade Details

PADRES GET:
  • OF Juan Soto
  • 1B Josh Bell
NATIONALS GET:
  • LHP MacKenzie Gore
  • RHP Jarlin Susana
  • OF Robert Hassell
  • SS C.J. Abrams
  • OF James Wood
  • 1B Luke Voit

NOTE: The trade was previously reported to include Padres 1B Eric Hosmer. His contract contains a no-trade clause, and he ultimately rejected the deal, as several MLB insiders have noted.

Sign Up For Our Newsletters

Get on our list for sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Payroll Impact of the Juan Soto Trade

MLB payroll spending figures via Spotrac as of Aug.2.

2022 Padres Payroll

26-man roster spending: $177,529,703
Total payroll spending: $213,251,483

2022 Nationals Payroll

26-man roster spending: $83,650,637
Total payroll spending: $129,291,419

Juan Soto’s Career Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $26,804,031
SIGNING BONUS EARNINGS THRU 2022: $1,500,000
TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $28,304,031

Current contract: 1 year, $17,100,000
Remaining seasons of team control: 2023, 2024
Free agency: 2024-25

Sign Up For Our Newsletters

Get on our list for sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Listen Now
Read Now
Subscribe

Enter your email below