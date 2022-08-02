The Nationals have traded their outfield phenom to the San Diego Padres — check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of today’s huge Soto trade.
Well, it happened. We wondered out loud whether it was possible. We struggled to envision more than a couple of teams even being able to muster up an acceptable package for a Juan Soto trade, much less winning the sweepstakes and landing the superstar outfielder.
But here we are. Ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, the Washington Nationals have shipped Juan Soto and slugging first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a titanic haul of five prospects and MLB-ready players highlighted by righty-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana, outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell, and stud southpaw MacKenzie Gore.
With that in mind, let’s dive into the full details of the colossal, consequential Padres-Nationals Soto trade poised to shake up baseball’s balance of power for years to come.
Nationals-Padres Juan Soto Trade Details
PADRES GET:
- OF Juan Soto
- 1B Josh Bell
NATIONALS GET:
- LHP MacKenzie Gore
- RHP Jarlin Susana
- OF Robert Hassell
- SS C.J. Abrams
- OF James Wood
- 1B Luke Voit
NOTE: The trade was previously reported to include Padres 1B Eric Hosmer. His contract contains a no-trade clause, and he ultimately rejected the deal, as several MLB insiders have noted.
Payroll Impact of the Juan Soto Trade
MLB payroll spending figures via Spotrac as of Aug.2.
2022 Padres Payroll
26-man roster spending: $177,529,703
Total payroll spending: $213,251,483
2022 Nationals Payroll
26-man roster spending: $83,650,637
Total payroll spending: $129,291,419
Juan Soto’s Career Earnings
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $26,804,031
SIGNING BONUS EARNINGS THRU 2022: $1,500,000
TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $28,304,031
Current contract: 1 year, $17,100,000
Remaining seasons of team control: 2023, 2024
Free agency: 2024-25