The Nationals have traded their outfield phenom to the San Diego Padres — check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of today’s huge Soto trade.

Well, it happened. We wondered out loud whether it was possible. We struggled to envision more than a couple of teams even being able to muster up an acceptable package for a Juan Soto trade, much less winning the sweepstakes and landing the superstar outfielder.

But here we are. Ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, the Washington Nationals have shipped Juan Soto and slugging first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a titanic haul of five prospects and MLB-ready players highlighted by righty-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana, outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell, and stud southpaw MacKenzie Gore.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the full details of the colossal, consequential Padres-Nationals Soto trade poised to shake up baseball’s balance of power for years to come.

Nationals-Padres Juan Soto Trade Details

PADRES GET:

OF Juan Soto

1B Josh Bell

NATIONALS GET:

LHP MacKenzie Gore

RHP Jarlin Susana

OF Robert Hassell

SS C.J. Abrams

OF James Wood

1B Luke Voit

NOTE: The trade was previously reported to include Padres 1B Eric Hosmer. His contract contains a no-trade clause, and he ultimately rejected the deal, as several MLB insiders have noted.

Payroll Impact of the Juan Soto Trade

MLB payroll spending figures via Spotrac as of Aug.2.

2022 Padres Payroll

26-man roster spending: $177,529,703

Total payroll spending: $213,251,483

2022 Nationals Payroll

26-man roster spending: $83,650,637

Total payroll spending: $129,291,419

Juan Soto’s Career Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $26,804,031

SIGNING BONUS EARNINGS THRU 2022: $1,500,000

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $28,304,031

Current contract: 1 year, $17,100,000

Remaining seasons of team control: 2023, 2024

Free agency: 2024-25