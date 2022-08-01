August 01, 2022
Andrew Benintendi was traded from the Royals to the Yankees…while the Royals were traveling to New York. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
PLAYER CONTRACTS

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Tracking the Best Players on the Move

By Sam Dunn
Boardroom gets you up to speed on the MLB trade deadline deals you need to know about before Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET.

Admit it — you’ve anxiously Googled “Juan Soto trade rumors” more than a few times over the past week hoping that your favorite team’s name came up. It probably didn’t; there are precious few teams in all of baseball who even could muster up a package big enough for the Nats to bite, to say nothing of those who would.

But you did it anyway, because it’s MLB trade deadline season. True to form, multiple All-Star names have already found new homes, from newly minted Yankee Andrew Benintendi to Mariners hurler Luis Castillo, but there’s sure to be much, much more fun to be had between now and 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 2 when the hard deadline officially arrives.

With that in mind, Boardroom has a running tracker for all the most important deals from this crazy thing we call MLB trade deadline 2022.

Top 2022 MLB Trade Deadline Deals

White Sox-Red Sox Jake Diekman trade (Aug. 1)

WHITE SOX GET:

  • LHP Jake Diekman

RED SOX GET:

  • C Reese McGuire
Royals-Diamondbacks Luke Weaver trade (Aug. 1)

ROYALS GET:

  • RHP Luke Weaver

DIAMONDBACKS GET:

  • 3B Emmanuel Rivera
Red Sox-Reds Tommy Pham Trade (Aug. 1)

RED SOX GET:

  • OF Tommy Pham

Yankees-A’s Frankie Montas trade (Aug. 1)

YANKEES GET:

  • RHP Frankie Montas
  • RHP Lou Trivino

A’S GET:

  • 2B Cooper Bowman
  • RHP Luis Medina
  • LHP J.P. Sears
  • LHP Ken Waldichuk
Astros-Rays-Orioles Trey Mancini trade (Aug. 1)

ASTROS GET:

  • 1B Trey Mancini
  • RHP Jayden Murray 

ORIOLES GET:

  • RHP Seth Johnson
  • RHP Chayce McDermott

RAYS GET:

  • OF José Siri
Rays-Dodgers Garrett Cleavinger trade (Aug. 1)

RAYS GET:

  • LHP Garrett Cleavinger

DODGERS GET:

Padres-Brewers Josh Hader trade (Aug. 1)

PADRES GET:

  • LHP Josh Hader

BREWERS GET:

  • LHP Taylor Rogers
  • LHP Robert Gasser
  • RHP Dinelson Lamet
  • OF Esteury Ruiz
Braves-Nationals Ehire Adrianza trade (Aug. 1)

BRAVES GET:

  • INF Ehire Adrianza

NATIONALS GET:

Yankees-Cubs Scott Effross trade (Aug. 1)

YANKEES GET:

  • RHP Scott Effross

CUBS GET:

  • RHP Hayden Wesneski
Giants-Cubs Dixon Machado trade (July 31)

GIANTS GET:

  • SS Dixon Machado

CUBS GET:

Rays-Diamondbacks David Peralta trade (July 30)

RAYS GET:

  • OF David Peralta

DIAMONDBACKS GET:

Cardinals-Phillies JoJo Romero trade (July 30)

CARDINALS GET:

  • LHP JoJo Romero

PHILLIES GET:

Dodgers-Cubs Chris Martin trade (July 30)

DODGERS GET:

  • RHP Chris Martin

CUBS GET:

Mariners-Reds Luis Castillo trade (July 29)

MARINERS GET:

  • RHP Luis Castillo

REDS GET:

  • SS Edwin Arroyo
  • SS Noelvi Marte
  • RHP Andrew Moore
  • RHP Levi Stoudt
Mets-Reds Tyler Naquin trade (July 28)

METS GET:

  • OF Tyler Naquin
  • LHP Phillip Diehl

REDS GET:

  • OF Hector Rodríguez
  • RHP Jose Acuña
Yankees-Royals Andrew Benintendi trade (July 27)

YANKEES GET:

  • OF Andrew Benintendi

ROYALS GET:

  • RHP Beck Way
  • RHP Chandler Champlain
  • LHP T.J. Sikkema
Mets-Pirates Daniel Volgebach trade (July 22)

METS GET:

  • DH/1B Daniel Vogelbach

PIRATES GET:

  • RHP Colin Holderman
