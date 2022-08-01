Boardroom gets you up to speed on the MLB trade deadline deals you need to know about before Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET.
Admit it — you’ve anxiously Googled “Juan Soto trade rumors” more than a few times over the past week hoping that your favorite team’s name came up. It probably didn’t; there are precious few teams in all of baseball who even could muster up a package big enough for the Nats to bite, to say nothing of those who would.
But you did it anyway, because it’s MLB trade deadline season. True to form, multiple All-Star names have already found new homes, from newly minted Yankee Andrew Benintendi to Mariners hurler Luis Castillo, but there’s sure to be much, much more fun to be had between now and 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 2 when the hard deadline officially arrives.
With that in mind, Boardroom has a running tracker for all the most important deals from this crazy thing we call MLB trade deadline 2022.
Top 2022 MLB Trade Deadline Deals
White Sox-Red Sox Jake Diekman trade (Aug. 1)
WHITE SOX GET:
- LHP Jake Diekman
RED SOX GET:
- C Reese McGuire
Royals-Diamondbacks Luke Weaver trade (Aug. 1)
ROYALS GET:
- RHP Luke Weaver
DIAMONDBACKS GET:
- 3B Emmanuel Rivera
Red Sox-Reds Tommy Pham Trade (Aug. 1)
RED SOX GET:
- OF Tommy Pham
REDS GET:
Yankees-A’s Frankie Montas trade (Aug. 1)
YANKEES GET:
- RHP Frankie Montas
- RHP Lou Trivino
A’S GET:
- 2B Cooper Bowman
- RHP Luis Medina
- LHP J.P. Sears
- LHP Ken Waldichuk
Astros-Rays-Orioles Trey Mancini trade (Aug. 1)
ASTROS GET:
- 1B Trey Mancini
- RHP Jayden Murray
ORIOLES GET:
- RHP Seth Johnson
- RHP Chayce McDermott
RAYS GET:
- OF José Siri
Rays-Dodgers Garrett Cleavinger trade (Aug. 1)
RAYS GET:
- LHP Garrett Cleavinger
DODGERS GET:
- OF Germán Tapia
Padres-Brewers Josh Hader trade (Aug. 1)
PADRES GET:
- LHP Josh Hader
BREWERS GET:
- LHP Taylor Rogers
- LHP Robert Gasser
- RHP Dinelson Lamet
- OF Esteury Ruiz
Braves-Nationals Ehire Adrianza trade (Aug. 1)
BRAVES GET:
- INF Ehire Adrianza
NATIONALS GET:
- OF Trey Harris
Yankees-Cubs Scott Effross trade (Aug. 1)
YANKEES GET:
- RHP Scott Effross
CUBS GET:
- RHP Hayden Wesneski
Giants-Cubs Dixon Machado trade (July 31)
GIANTS GET:
- SS Dixon Machado
CUBS GET:
- RHP Raynel Espinal
Rays-Diamondbacks David Peralta trade (July 30)
RAYS GET:
- OF David Peralta
DIAMONDBACKS GET:
- C Christian Cerda
Cardinals-Phillies JoJo Romero trade (July 30)
CARDINALS GET:
- LHP JoJo Romero
PHILLIES GET:
- SS Edmundo Sosa
Dodgers-Cubs Chris Martin trade (July 30)
DODGERS GET:
- RHP Chris Martin
CUBS GET:
- UTIL Zach McKinstry
Mariners-Reds Luis Castillo trade (July 29)
MARINERS GET:
- RHP Luis Castillo
REDS GET:
- SS Edwin Arroyo
- SS Noelvi Marte
- RHP Andrew Moore
- RHP Levi Stoudt
Mets-Reds Tyler Naquin trade (July 28)
METS GET:
- OF Tyler Naquin
- LHP Phillip Diehl
REDS GET:
- OF Hector Rodríguez
- RHP Jose Acuña
Yankees-Royals Andrew Benintendi trade (July 27)
YANKEES GET:
- OF Andrew Benintendi
ROYALS GET:
- RHP Beck Way
- RHP Chandler Champlain
- LHP T.J. Sikkema
Mets-Pirates Daniel Volgebach trade (July 22)
METS GET:
- DH/1B Daniel Vogelbach
PIRATES GET:
- RHP Colin Holderman