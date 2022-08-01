Boardroom gets you up to speed on the MLB trade deadline deals you need to know about before Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET.

Admit it — you’ve anxiously Googled “Juan Soto trade rumors” more than a few times over the past week hoping that your favorite team’s name came up. It probably didn’t; there are precious few teams in all of baseball who even could muster up a package big enough for the Nats to bite, to say nothing of those who would.

But you did it anyway, because it’s MLB trade deadline season. True to form, multiple All-Star names have already found new homes, from newly minted Yankee Andrew Benintendi to Mariners hurler Luis Castillo, but there’s sure to be much, much more fun to be had between now and 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 2 when the hard deadline officially arrives.

With that in mind, Boardroom has a running tracker for all the most important deals from this crazy thing we call MLB trade deadline 2022.

Top 2022 MLB Trade Deadline Deals

White Sox-Red Sox Jake Diekman trade (Aug. 1)

WHITE SOX GET:

LHP Jake Diekman

RED SOX GET:

C Reese McGuire

Royals-Diamondbacks Luke Weaver trade (Aug. 1)

ROYALS GET:

RHP Luke Weaver

DIAMONDBACKS GET:

3B Emmanuel Rivera

Red Sox-Reds Tommy Pham Trade (Aug. 1)

RED SOX GET:

OF Tommy Pham

REDS GET:

The Red Sox are reportedly acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the Reds, which could mean the end of J.D. Martinez's time in Boston. @adnansvirk | @TheMayorsOffice | @Boporter16Bo | #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/T8gmxm1TAf — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 1, 2022

Yankees-A’s Frankie Montas trade (Aug. 1)

YANKEES GET:

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Lou Trivino

A’S GET:

2B Cooper Bowman

RHP Luis Medina

LHP J.P. Sears

LHP Ken Waldichuk

The #Yankees' deep and talented farm system has allowed GM Brian Cashman to trade 33 minor leaguers since the start of 2021. World Series or bust! — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 1, 2022

Astros-Rays-Orioles Trey Mancini trade (Aug. 1)

ASTROS GET:

1B Trey Mancini

RHP Jayden Murray

ORIOLES GET:

RHP Seth Johnson

RHP Chayce McDermott

RAYS GET:

OF José Siri

Rays-Dodgers Garrett Cleavinger trade (Aug. 1)

RAYS GET:

LHP Garrett Cleavinger

DODGERS GET:

OF Germán Tapia

Padres-Brewers Josh Hader trade (Aug. 1)

PADRES GET:

LHP Josh Hader

BREWERS GET:

LHP Taylor Rogers

LHP Robert Gasser

RHP Dinelson Lamet

OF Esteury Ruiz

Hader is under control through the end of the 2023 season. He's owed about $3.7M for the remainder of this season and will be arbitration-eligible for a fourth and final time this offseason. His salary was $11M this year, which will jump to ~$15M next year. #Padres — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2022

Braves-Nationals Ehire Adrianza trade (Aug. 1)

BRAVES GET:

INF Ehire Adrianza

NATIONALS GET:

OF Trey Harris

Yankees-Cubs Scott Effross trade (Aug. 1)

YANKEES GET:

RHP Scott Effross

CUBS GET:

RHP Hayden Wesneski

Giants-Cubs Dixon Machado trade (July 31)

GIANTS GET:

SS Dixon Machado

CUBS GET:

RHP Raynel Espinal

Rays-Diamondbacks David Peralta trade (July 30)

RAYS GET:

OF David Peralta

DIAMONDBACKS GET:

C Christian Cerda

Cardinals-Phillies JoJo Romero trade (July 30)

CARDINALS GET:

LHP JoJo Romero

PHILLIES GET:

SS Edmundo Sosa

Dodgers-Cubs Chris Martin trade (July 30)

DODGERS GET:

RHP Chris Martin

CUBS GET:

UTIL Zach McKinstry

Mariners-Reds Luis Castillo trade (July 29)

MARINERS GET:

RHP Luis Castillo

REDS GET:

SS Edwin Arroyo

SS Noelvi Marte

RHP Andrew Moore

RHP Levi Stoudt

Mets-Reds Tyler Naquin trade (July 28)

METS GET:

OF Tyler Naquin

LHP Phillip Diehl

REDS GET:

OF Hector Rodríguez

RHP Jose Acuña

Yankees-Royals Andrew Benintendi trade (July 27)

YANKEES GET:

OF Andrew Benintendi

ROYALS GET:

RHP Beck Way

RHP Chandler Champlain

LHP T.J. Sikkema

Mets-Pirates Daniel Volgebach trade (July 22)

METS GET:

DH/1B Daniel Vogelbach

PIRATES GET: