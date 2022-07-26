Juan Soto: The Red Carpet Interview

Juan Soto discussed his interaction with Bad Bunny, his favorite player outside baseball, and what he’d be doing if he wasn’t in MLB.

It’s Juan Soto’s world right now, and we’re just living in it.

The 23-year-old Washington Nationals superstar slugger was just coming off a win in the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium when he spoke to Boardroom last week on the red carpet at L.A. Live prior to the All-Star Game. Despite the trade rumors currently surrounding the Dominican Republic native, Soto continues to excel. Sporting a gray double-breasted Giorgio Armani suit, Soto discussed his derby interaction with Bad Bunny, his favorite player to watch outside of baseball, and what he’d be doing if he wasn’t smashing homers on the field.

What kind of zone were you in during the Derby?

It was pretty tough, but pretty fun at the same time. I tried to enjoy as much as I could. I just felt really great when I got in there with that group of guys who are just amazing.

What was it like getting the trophy chain from Bad Bunny?

It was amazing. I didn’t even know he was doing the trophy [presentation] and stuff like that. He tried to sneak out of there, but I grabbed him and made him take a picture of us with it.

What would you do if you weren’t a baseball player?

I don’t know. I’d probably be doing whatever you’re doing, reporting.

Who’s your favorite athlete to watch in another sport?

I mean, it’s gotta be basketball. Those guys and what they’re doing, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic. I love those guys. They’re really great athletes and what they do is really impressive.