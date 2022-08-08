With 2022 MLB Opening Day finally here, which teams have the highest and lowest payrolls in baseball? Who’s spending more, and who cut salary? Boardroom has the answers.

We weren’t sure we’d get here, but MLB Opening Day has finally arrived.

The new collective bargaining agreement has higher luxury taxes to promote spending and even a new topline “Steve Cohen tax” to prevent a team like the New York Mets from blowing everyone else out of the water regarding roster payroll. But it’s the Los Angeles Dodgers that have baseball’s highest spending bill to open the 2022 campaign, one that’s nearly 10 times that of the lowest-spending Baltimore Orioles. (That’s a big reason why we at Boardroom are advocating for a salary floor to promote competitiveness from all 30 clubs.)

With numbers via Spotrac, here are the top and bottom payrolls entering the 2022 MLB season, as well as how these figures either grew or shrank compared to 2021.

10 Highest MLB Payrolls 2022

Dollar figures updated as of Aug. 8, 2022.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers: $265,396,675

2021 Payroll : $266,020,809

: $266,020,809 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $277,108,333 (+4.17% year over year)

2. New York Mets: $261,273,320

2021 Payroll : $201,189,189

: $201,189,189 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $253,119,999 (+25.81% YoY)

3. New York Yankees: $251,889,255

2021 Payroll : $205,869,863

: $205,869,863 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $240,290,714 (+16.83% YoY)

4. Philadelphia Phillies: $242,215,746

2021 Payroll : $197,213,223

: $197,213,223 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $221,738,462 (+12.44% YoY)

5. San Diego Padres: $220,849,135

2021 Payroll : $179,764,272

: $179,764,272 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $208,772,618 (+16.14% YoY)

MLB regular season winning percentage vs. relative payroll, 1998-2021 combined (using Opening Day payrolls)…



Warning: usage of non-zero baselines! 😱 pic.twitter.com/4TrhweHeTs — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 20, 2022

6. Boston Red Sox: $207,710,905

2021 Payroll : $187,100,784

: $187,100,784 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $195,166,000 (+4.31% YoY)

7. Chicago White Sox: $196,381,026

2021 Payroll : $140,926,169

: $140,926,169 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $181,660,734 (+28.90% YoY)

8. Houston Astros: $182,896,299

2021 Payroll : $194,472,041

: $194,472,041 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $163,939,599 (-15.70% YoY)

9. Atlanta Braves: $181,813,470

2021 Payroll : $153,060,458

: $153,060,458 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $173,935,000 (+13.64% YoY)

10. Los Angeles Angels: $169,413,094

2021 Payroll : $180,349,558

: $180,349,558 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $169,413,094 (-6.06% YoY)

10 Lowest MLB Payrolls 2022

30. Baltimore Orioles: $43,645,896

2021 Payroll : $42,421,870

: $42,421,870 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $30,221,166 (-28.76% year over year)

29. Oakland A’s: $45,512,854

2021 Payroll : $90,400,598

: $90,400,598 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $32,548,334 (-64.00% YoY)

28. Pittsburgh Pirates: $66,069,163

2021 Payroll : $54,356,609

: $54,356,609 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $37,875,000 (-30.32% YoY)

27. Cleveland Guardians: $67,827,391

2021 Payroll : $50,670,534

: $50,670,534 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $42,310,000 (-16.50% YoY)

26. Miami Marlins: $83,333,568

2021 Payroll : $58,157,900

: $58,157,900 2022 Opening Day Payroll: $69,000,000 (-18.64% YoY)

The Orioles' '22 projected payroll is another example that NOTHING has been done to curb tanking:https://t.co/td0lJ4tZmR The only way this issue can be dealt with, in the next CBA, is if MLB and the union can repair together. Engagement required. Because this is a joke. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 4, 2022

Largest MLB Payroll Increases From 2021 to Opening Day 2022

Texas Rangers: +40.89% Detroit Tigers: +34.38% Chicago White Sox: +28.90% New York Mets: +25.81% Milwaukee Brewers: +23.05% Miami Marlins: +18.64% New York Yankees: +16.83% San Diego Padres: +16.14% Atlanta Braves: +13.64% Philadelphia Phillies: +12.44%

Jordan Lyles ended 2021 as Texas’s highest-paid player at $8 million. This time around, the Rangers splurged in free agency over the winter on All-Star shortstop Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million), All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien (seven years, $175 million), and starting pitcher Jon Gray (four years, $56 million) to significantly boost payroll. Detroit ponied up as well, signing shortstop Javier Baez to a six-year, $140 million deal.

1B Freddie Freeman was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ highest-profile addition this offseason (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Largest MLB Payroll Decreases From 2021 to Opening Day 2022

Oakland A’s: -64.00% Pittsburgh Pirates: -30.32% Baltimore Orioles: -28.76% Cincinnati Reds: -20.90% Washington Nationals: -20.63% Kansas City Royals: -19.09% San Francisco Giants: -17.22% Arizona Diamondbacks: -16.70 Cleveland Guardians: -16.50% Houston Astros: -15.70%

Current players who will be making more money this season than the entire Oakland #Athletics with their $33 million payroll:

Max Scherzer, #Yankees: $43.3M

Corey Seager, #Rangers: $37.5M

Anthony Rendon, #Angels: $37.5M

Gerrit Cole, #Yankees: $36M

Carlos Correa, #Twins: $35.1M — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the Rangers’ American League West rivals in Oakland completed an offseason teardown, trading All-Star first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta, All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman to Toronto, starting pitcher Sean Manaea to San Diego, and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets, among others.

It’s either a whole new definition of Moneyball… or Okland’s fullest embrace of the tankathon yet.