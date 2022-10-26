Philadelphia Phillies Free Agents, Payroll & Contracts 2022-23

Noah Syndergaard made $21 million this year and is a free agent after the season. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Who are the Phillies free agents and what does the team’s payroll look like heading into 2023? Boardroom dives in.

The Philadelphia Phillies keep fightin’.

As the last team to qualify for the 2022 postseason, the Phillies were the first team to punch their ticket to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series. Fittingly, Philadelphia and San Diego sat as the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in terms of team payrolls heading into the 2022 MLB season.

Some of that comes from Bryce Harper‘s massive 13-year contract, which he signed in 2019. Some of it is due to the wheeling and dealing done by John Middleton and David Dombrowski to bring players like Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber to Philadelphia. With a lot of big names locked up for the next few seasons, what does the team’s payroll look like following the team’s World Series run?

Boardroom dives deeper into Philadelphia’s balance sheet and roster details, including the upcoming Phillies free agents set to hit the open market this winter.

Philadelphia Phillies Free Agents 2022-23

All figures via Spotrac.

Unrestrictred free agents

1. P Noah Syndergaard

Age: 30

30 2022 salary: $21,000,000

2. P Corey Knebel

Age: 30

30 2022 salary: $10,000,000

3. P Kyle Gibson

Age: 35

35 2022 salary: $8,000,000

4. P Brad Hand

Age: 32

32 2022 salary: $6,000,000

5. P David Robertson

Age: 37

37 2022 salary: $5,100,000

6. 3B Johan Camargo

Age: 28

28 2022 salary: $1,400,000

7. P Chris Devenski

Age: 31

31 2022 salary: $700,000

8. P Michael Kelly

Age: 30

30 2022 salary: $700,000

Club options

1. 2B Jean Segura

Age: 32

32 2022 salary: $17,000,000

$17,000,000 2023 player option: $17,000,000

2. P Aaron Nola

Age: 29

29 2022 salary: $16,000,000

$16,000,000 2023 player option: $16,000,000

Mutual options

1. Zach Eflin

Age: 28

28 2022 salary: $15,000,000

$15,000,000 2023 mutual option: $15,000,000

Eligible for arbitration

Year 1: P Adam Haseley, P Ranger Suarez

Year 2: CF Roman Quinn, P Seranthony Dominguez

Year 3: 1B Rhys Hoskins, P Deolis Guerra

Philadelphia Phillies Payroll 2022

Figures updated as of Oct. 25, 2022.

2022 Opening Day Total Payroll: $221,738,462

Current 26-man Payroll: $191,757,795

Current 2022 Total Payroll: $255,154,497

Estimated 2022 Payroll Including Luxury Tax: $267,052,173

Salary on the books for 2023: $172,163,462

Top Philadelphia Phillies Contracts 2022

The following are the biggest Phillies contracts on the books by total value as noted by Spotrac.

1. OF Bryce Harper

Contract : 13 years, $330,000,000

: 13 years, $330,000,000 Average annual value (AAV) : $25,384,615

: $25,384,615 Free agency: 2032

2. P Zack Wheeler

Contract : 5 years, $118,000,000

: 5 years, $118,000,000 Average annual value (AAV) : $23,600,000

: $23,600,000 Free agency: 2025

3. C J.T. Realmuto

Contract : 5 years, $115,500,000

: 5 years, $115,500,000 Average annual value (AAV) : $23,100,000

: $23,100,000 Free agency: 2026

4. OF Nick Castellanos

Contract : 5 years, $100,000,000

: 5 years, $100,000,000 Average annual value (AAV) : $20,000,000

: $20,000,000 Free agency: 2027

5. OF Kyle Schwarber

Contract : 4 years, $79,000,000

: 4 years, $79,000,000 Average annual value (AAV) : $19,750,000

: $19,750,000 Free agency: 2026

6. 2B Jean Segura

Contract : 5 years, $70,000,000

: 5 years, $70,000,000 Average annual value (AAV) : $14,000,000

: $14,000,000 Free agency: 2024

7. P Aaron Nola

Contract : 4 years, $45,000,000

: 4 years, $45,000,000 Average annual value (AAV) : $11,250,000

: $11,250,000 Free agency: 2024

8. P Zach Eflin

Contract : 1 years, $5,700,000

: 1 years, $5,700,000 Average annual value (AAV) : $5,700,000

: $5,700,000 Free agency: 2024

