Philadelphia Phillies Free Agents, Payroll & Contracts 2022-23

Who are the Phillies free agents and what does the team’s payroll look like heading into 2023? Boardroom dives in.
The Philadelphia Phillies keep fightin’.
As the last team to qualify for the 2022 postseason, the Phillies were the first team to punch their ticket to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series. Fittingly, Philadelphia and San Diego sat as the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in terms of team payrolls heading into the 2022 MLB season.
Some of that comes from Bryce Harper‘s massive 13-year contract, which he signed in 2019. Some of it is due to the wheeling and dealing done by John Middleton and David Dombrowski to bring players like Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber to Philadelphia. With a lot of big names locked up for the next few seasons, what does the team’s payroll look like following the team’s World Series run?
Boardroom dives deeper into Philadelphia’s balance sheet and roster details, including the upcoming Phillies free agents set to hit the open market this winter.
Philadelphia Phillies Free Agents 2022-23
All figures via Spotrac.
Unrestrictred free agents
1. P Noah Syndergaard
- Age: 30
- 2022 salary: $21,000,000
2. P Corey Knebel
- Age: 30
- 2022 salary: $10,000,000
3. P Kyle Gibson
- Age: 35
- 2022 salary: $8,000,000
4. P Brad Hand
- Age: 32
- 2022 salary: $6,000,000
5. P David Robertson
- Age: 37
- 2022 salary: $5,100,000
6. 3B Johan Camargo
- Age: 28
- 2022 salary: $1,400,000
7. P Chris Devenski
- Age: 31
- 2022 salary: $700,000
8. P Michael Kelly
- Age: 30
- 2022 salary: $700,000
Club options
1. 2B Jean Segura
- Age: 32
- 2022 salary: $17,000,000
- 2023 player option: $17,000,000
2. P Aaron Nola
- Age: 29
- 2022 salary: $16,000,000
- 2023 player option: $16,000,000
Mutual options
1. Zach Eflin
- Age: 28
- 2022 salary: $15,000,000
- 2023 mutual option: $15,000,000
Eligible for arbitration
Year 1: P Adam Haseley, P Ranger Suarez
Year 2: CF Roman Quinn, P Seranthony Dominguez
Year 3: 1B Rhys Hoskins, P Deolis Guerra
Philadelphia Phillies Payroll 2022
Figures updated as of Oct. 25, 2022.
2022 Opening Day Total Payroll: $221,738,462
Current 26-man Payroll: $191,757,795
Current 2022 Total Payroll: $255,154,497
Estimated 2022 Payroll Including Luxury Tax: $267,052,173
Salary on the books for 2023: $172,163,462
Click here to check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of team payrolls around the MLB.
Top Philadelphia Phillies Contracts 2022
The following are the biggest Phillies contracts on the books by total value as noted by Spotrac.
1. OF Bryce Harper
- Contract: 13 years, $330,000,000
- Average annual value (AAV): $25,384,615
- Free agency: 2032
2. P Zack Wheeler
- Contract: 5 years, $118,000,000
- Average annual value (AAV): $23,600,000
- Free agency: 2025
3. C J.T. Realmuto
- Contract: 5 years, $115,500,000
- Average annual value (AAV): $23,100,000
- Free agency: 2026
4. OF Nick Castellanos
- Contract: 5 years, $100,000,000
- Average annual value (AAV): $20,000,000
- Free agency: 2027
5. OF Kyle Schwarber
- Contract: 4 years, $79,000,000
- Average annual value (AAV): $19,750,000
- Free agency: 2026
6. 2B Jean Segura
- Contract: 5 years, $70,000,000
- Average annual value (AAV): $14,000,000
- Free agency: 2024
7. P Aaron Nola
- Contract: 4 years, $45,000,000
- Average annual value (AAV): $11,250,000
- Free agency: 2024
8. P Zach Eflin
- Contract: 1 years, $5,700,000
- Average annual value (AAV): $5,700,000
- Free agency: 2024
