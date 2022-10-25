Bryce Harper Contract & Salary Breakdown

Philadelphia's Bryce earned an extra $50,000 for winning 2022 NLCS MVP thanks to a clause in his long-term deal with the Phillies. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

The Phillies slugger signed a massive contract with Philadelphia in 2019, which includes a number of postseason bonuses. Boardroom dives into the details.

Bryce Harper was always destined for greatness. He graced the cover of Sports Illustrated (when that still mattered) in high school, was pegged as baseball’s LeBron James, and was drafted first overall in 2010 by the Washington Nationals. Over seven years with the Nats, Harper won National League Rookie of the Year, an NL MVP, and was an All-Star six times.

In DC, Harper made four playoff appearances and the Nats were ousted in the first round each time. Following the 2018 season, Harper and agent Scott Boras signed a record-breaking 13-year, $330 million contract with the rival Philadelphia Phillies, with no opt-outs, that runs through the 2031 season.

The Phils missed the playoffs in Harper’s first three seasons, picking up his second MVP award in 2021. After reaching the playoffs as the last team in under MLB‘s new playoff format in 2022, Philadelphia knocked off St. Louis, Atlanta, and San Diego to reach its first World Series since 2009, where it’ll take on the Houston Astros. Harper’s game-winning homer in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS helped earn him series MVP.

Boardroom takes a closer look at the details of Harper’s mammoth contract.

Bryce Harper Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 13

Total Value: $330 million

Average Annual Value: $25.3 million

Signing bonus: $20 million, $10 million each paid on June 1 and Nov. 1, 2019

2022 Salary: $26 million

Free Agency: Following 2031 season

Additional notes: The contract contains a full no-trade clause and no deferred money.

Annual contract earnings:

2019: $10 million

2020: $26 million

2021: $26 million

2022: $26 million

2023: $26 million

2024: $26 million

2025: $26 million

2026: $26 million

2027: $26 million

2028: $26 million

2029: $22 million

2030: $22 million

2031: $22 million

Contract Bonuses

$500,000 for league MVP, $50,000 for second place, and $25,000 for third

$100,000 for World Series MVP

$50,000 for League Championship Series MVP (which Harper just won)

Another $50,000 each for being named an All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and Silver Slugger

Bryce Harper Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

Career salary earnings through 2022: $154,275,000

Career signing bonus: $26,250,000

Career salary and bonus earnings through 2031: $396,275,000

Read More: