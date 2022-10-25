Bryce Harper Contract & Salary Breakdown

The Phillies slugger signed a massive contract with Philadelphia in 2019, which includes a number of postseason bonuses. Boardroom dives into the details.
Bryce Harper was always destined for greatness. He graced the cover of Sports Illustrated (when that still mattered) in high school, was pegged as baseball’s LeBron James, and was drafted first overall in 2010 by the Washington Nationals. Over seven years with the Nats, Harper won National League Rookie of the Year, an NL MVP, and was an All-Star six times.
In DC, Harper made four playoff appearances and the Nats were ousted in the first round each time. Following the 2018 season, Harper and agent Scott Boras signed a record-breaking 13-year, $330 million contract with the rival Philadelphia Phillies, with no opt-outs, that runs through the 2031 season.
The Phils missed the playoffs in Harper’s first three seasons, picking up his second MVP award in 2021. After reaching the playoffs as the last team in under MLB‘s new playoff format in 2022, Philadelphia knocked off St. Louis, Atlanta, and San Diego to reach its first World Series since 2009, where it’ll take on the Houston Astros. Harper’s game-winning homer in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS helped earn him series MVP.
Boardroom takes a closer look at the details of Harper’s mammoth contract.
Bryce Harper Contract & Salary Details
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Years: 13
Total Value: $330 million
Average Annual Value: $25.3 million
Signing bonus: $20 million, $10 million each paid on June 1 and Nov. 1, 2019
2022 Salary: $26 million
Free Agency: Following 2031 season
Additional notes: The contract contains a full no-trade clause and no deferred money.
Annual contract earnings:
2019: $10 million
2020: $26 million
2021: $26 million
2022: $26 million
2023: $26 million
2024: $26 million
2025: $26 million
2026: $26 million
2027: $26 million
2028: $26 million
2029: $22 million
2030: $22 million
2031: $22 million
Contract Bonuses
- $500,000 for league MVP, $50,000 for second place, and $25,000 for third
- $100,000 for World Series MVP
- $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP (which Harper just won)
- Another $50,000 each for being named an All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and Silver Slugger
Bryce Harper Career Earnings
Career salary earnings through 2022: $154,275,000
Career signing bonus: $26,250,000
Career salary and bonus earnings through 2031: $396,275,000
