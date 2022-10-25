How does Houston keep doing it? Let’s take a closer look at their payroll and salary allocation details, as well as the upcoming Astros free agents for the offseason.

Well, the Houston Astros did it again. No matter how you feel about these blokes from H-Town, they won another pennant, putting Mattress Mack on the precipice of another smashing payday. It doesn’t even matter that they lost Carlos Correa to free agency. Rival fans around Major League Baseball may not love it — in fact, they may downright hate it — but there is no steadier force in the game right now than the denizens of Minute Maid Park.

So, how have the Stros managed to flex such incredible organizational stability despite an all-too-recent cheating scandal that claimed several VIPs’ jobs, including manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow?

Let’s take a closer look at Houston’s balance sheet and roster details, including the upcoming Astros free agents set to hit the open market this winter.

Houston Astros Free Agents 2022-23

All figures via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. OF Michael Brantley

Age : 35

: 35 2022 salary: $16,000,000

2. C Jason Castro

Age : 35

: 35 2022 salary: $4,750,000

3. SS Aledmys Diaz

Age : 32

: 32 2022 salary: $4,450,000

4. 1B Yuli Gurriel

Age : 38

: 38 2022 salary: $8,000,000

5. C Martin Maldonado

Age : 36

: 36 2022 salary: $5,000,000

6. RP Rafael Montero

Age : 32

: 32 2022 salary: $2,725,000

Player options

SP Justin Verlander

Age : 39

: 39 2022 salary : $25,000,000

: $25,000,000 2023 player option: $25,000,000

Club options

RP Will Smith

Age : 33

: 33 2022 salary : $13,000,000

: $13,000,000 2023 club option: $13,000,000

Mutual options

1B Trey Mancini

Age : 30

: 30 2022 salary : $7,500,000

: $7,500,000 2023 mutual option: $10,000,000

Eligible for arbitration

Year 1: RP Phil Maton, RP Ryan Stanek

Year 2: RP Josh James, SP Framber Valdez

Year 3: OF Mauricio Dubon, SP Christian Javier, RP Blake Taylor, OF Kyle Tucker, SP Jose Urquidy

Another reason the #Astros are crushing it – they simply don’t carry much dead weight in payroll on their books, while simultaneously getting consistent contributions from cost-controlled talent.



Large mistakes in payroll allocation can cause a ton of inflexibility for years. pic.twitter.com/Zo8vyGmf2i — Kyle Boddy (@drivelinebases) October 23, 2022

Houston Astros Payroll 2022

Figures updated as of Oct. 25, 2022.

2022 Opening Day Total Payroll: $163,939,599

Current 26-man Payroll: $144,964,729

Current 2022 Total Payroll: $192,931,925

Estimated 2022 Payroll Including Luxury Tax: $212,018,922

Salary on the books for 2023: $154,833,332

Click here to check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of team payrolls around the MLB.

Top Houston Astros Contracts 2022

The following are the 10 biggest Astros contracts on the books by total value as noted by Spotrac.

Contract : 7 years, $163,500,000

: 7 years, $163,500,000 Average annual value (AAV) : $23,357,143

: $23,357,143 Free agency: 2024-25

Contract : 6 years, $115,000,000

: 6 years, $115,000,000 AAV : $19,166,667

: $19,166,667 Free agency: 2028-29

NOTE: Alvarez’s extension begins in the 2023 season.

3. 3B Alex Bregman

Contract : 5 years, $100,000,000

: 5 years, $100,000,000 AAV : $20,000,000

: $20,000,000 Free agency: 2024-25

4. SP Lance McCullers Jr.

Contract : 5 years, $85,000,000

: 5 years, $85,000,000 AAV : $17,000,000

: $17,000,000 Free agency: 2026-27

5. SP Justin Verlander

Contract : 2 years, $50,000,000

: 2 years, $50,000,000 AAV : $25,000,000

: $25,000,000 Free agency: 2022-23 or 2023-24 (player option)

6. RP Will Smith

Contract : 3 years, $40,000,000

: 3 years, $40,000,000 AAV : $13,333,333

: $13,333,333 Free agency: 2022-23 or 2023-24 (club option)

7. RP Ryan Pressly

Contract : 2 years, $30,000,000

: 2 years, $30,000,000 AAV : $15,000,000

: $15,000,000 Free agency: 2025-26

8. RP Hector Neris

Contract : 2 years, $17,000,000

: 2 years, $17,000,000 AAV : $8,500,000

: $8,500,000 Free agency: 2023-24 or 2024-25 (club option)

9. 1B Trey Mancini

Contract : 1 year, $7,500,000

: 1 year, $7,500,000 AAV : $7,750,000

: $7,750,000 Free agency: 2022-23 or 2023-24 (mutual option)

NOTE: The Astros and Mancini have a $10,000,000 mutual option for 2023 that can be bought out for $250,000.

10. DH Yordan Alvarez

Contract : 1 year, $764,600

: 1 year, $764,600 AAV : $764,600

: $764,600 Free agency: N/A

NOTE: This is Alvarez’s active contract for 2022 before his extension begins.

