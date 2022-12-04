About Boardroom

Sports December 4, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Biggest MLB Contracts of the 2022-23 Offseason

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is far and away the biggest prize in MLB free agency for the 2022-23 ofseason. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
From record-setting extensions to the biggest MLB free agency moves, Boardroom rounds up the tallest stacks of cash changing hands this winter.

The MLB offseason is here. That means winter meetings, backchanneling, Mattress Mack (presumably) making it rain, Alex Anthopoulos attempting the contractual equivalent of highway robbery, and the mad scramble by teams hoping to do some last-minute Christmas shopping before all the shortstops are sold out.

The stakes are especially high this year, too, given the sheer number of high-profile free agents and extension candidates on the board, with none looming larger than Aaron Judge, who was named AL MVP as his contract with the New York Yankees officially expired.

With that in mind, let’s round up the biggest MLB contracts the stars of the diamond are signing this offseason — starting with Edwin Diaz’s record setting re-up with the Mets.

Biggest Contracts of the 2022-23 MLB Offseason

Reflects the largest MLB contracts by total value to be signed since the end of the 2022 regular season as of Dec. 2. All dollar figures via Spotrac.

1. Mets RP Edwin Diaz: $102,000,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 5
  • Free agency: 2028

NOTE: Diaz’s extension is the largest relief pitcher contract in MLB history by both total value and average annual value, and includes a $20,000,000 club option for 2028. Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into the record-setting deal.

Astros 1B Jose Abreu: $58,500,000

  • Type: Free agent
  • Years: 3
  • Free agency: 2026

Padres RP Robert Suarez: $46,000,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 5
  • Free agency: 2028

Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo: $40,000,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 2
  • Free agency: 2025

NOTE: Rizzo’s contract includes a $6,000,000 club option for 2025, giving it a max value of three years and $46,000,000.

Rays SP Zach Eflin: $40,000,000

  • Type: Free agent
  • Years: 3
  • Free agency: 2026

Angels SP Tyler Anderson: $39,000,000

  • Type: Free agent
  • Years: 3
  • Free agency: 2026

Astros RP Rafael Montero: $34,500,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 3
  • Free agency: 2026

Cardinals SP Adam Wainwright: $17,500,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 1
  • Free agency: 2024

White Sox SP Mike Clevinger: $12,000,000

  • Type: Free agent
  • Years: 1
  • Free agency: 2024

Tigers SP Matt Boyd: $10,000,000

  • Type: Free agent
  • Years: 1
  • Free agency: 2024

Pirates 1B Carlos Santana: $6,725,000

  • Type: Free agent
  • Years: 1
  • Free agency: 2024

