Biggest MLB Contracts of the 2022-23 Offseason

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is far and away the biggest prize in MLB free agency for the 2022-23 ofseason. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

From record-setting extensions to the biggest MLB free agency moves, Boardroom rounds up the tallest stacks of cash changing hands this winter.

The MLB offseason is here. That means winter meetings, backchanneling, Mattress Mack (presumably) making it rain, Alex Anthopoulos attempting the contractual equivalent of highway robbery, and the mad scramble by teams hoping to do some last-minute Christmas shopping before all the shortstops are sold out.

The stakes are especially high this year, too, given the sheer number of high-profile free agents and extension candidates on the board, with none looming larger than Aaron Judge, who was named AL MVP as his contract with the New York Yankees officially expired.

With that in mind, let’s round up the biggest MLB contracts the stars of the diamond are signing this offseason — starting with Edwin Diaz’s record setting re-up with the Mets.

Biggest Contracts of the 2022-23 MLB Offseason

Reflects the largest MLB contracts by total value to be signed since the end of the 2022 regular season as of Dec. 2. All dollar figures via Spotrac.

1. Mets RP Edwin Diaz: $102,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 5

: 5 Free agency: 2028

NOTE: Diaz’s extension is the largest relief pitcher contract in MLB history by both total value and average annual value, and includes a $20,000,000 club option for 2028. Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into the record-setting deal.

It was far from guaranteed that the Mets played their cards precisely right when Edwin Diaz suffered uncharacteristic struggles in his first year in New York.



Now, there’s zero doubt they came away undisputed victors in the trade.



https://t.co/Hoh5M5SKCC via @boardroom — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 8, 2022

Astros 1B Jose Abreu: $58,500,000

Type : Free agent

: Free agent Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2026

Padres RP Robert Suarez: $46,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 5

: 5 Free agency: 2028

Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo: $40,000,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 2

: 2 Free agency: 2025

NOTE: Rizzo’s contract includes a $6,000,000 club option for 2025, giving it a max value of three years and $46,000,000.

Rays SP Zach Eflin: $40,000,000

Type : Free agent

: Free agent Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2026

RHP Zach Eflin has reportedly agreed to the largest Free Agent contract in Rays franchise history! 💰 pic.twitter.com/mEuNx2NpbW — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 2, 2022

Angels SP Tyler Anderson: $39,000,000

Type : Free agent

: Free agent Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2026

Astros RP Rafael Montero: $34,500,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Free agency: 2026

Cardinals SP Adam Wainwright: $17,500,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 1

: 1 Free agency: 2024

White Sox SP Mike Clevinger: $12,000,000

Type : Free agent

: Free agent Years : 1

: 1 Free agency: 2024

Tigers SP Matt Boyd: $10,000,000

Type : Free agent

: Free agent Years : 1

: 1 Free agency: 2024

Pirates 1B Carlos Santana: $6,725,000

Type : Free agent

: Free agent Years : 1

: 1 Free agency: 2024

