Another All-Star shortstop is breaking the bank — let’s take a closer look at the Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson contract particulars.

The 2022-23 MLB offseason was supposed to be all about Aaron Judge. And while Mr. #AllRise set the free agency pace in record-setting fashion, shortstops have truly put on the most impressive show.

From Carlos Correa ($350 million) to Trea Turner ($300 million) to Xander Bogaerts ($280 million), we’ve witnessed an explosion of spending at the position. And while the quarter-billion club isn’t likely to add any additional free agent members in the near future, Atlanta Braves All-Star and 2021 World Series champ Dansby Swanson has joined the nine-figure party after agreeing to terms with the Chicago Cubs to the tune of seven years at $177 million.

This wasn’t a photo finish between the North Siders and the ATLiens, though — the Braves reportedly had no interest in going bigger than six years and approximately $100 million.

With that in mind, let’s reckon with what is now over a billion dollars in shortstop spending this offseason with a closer look at the details of the Cubbies’ impressive Dansby Swanson contract.

Dansby Swanson Contract & Salary Breakdown

All figures via Spotrac.

Years: 7

7 Total Value: $177 million

$177 million Average annual value: $25.2857 million

$25.2857 million Free Agency: 2030

Cubs now have Gold Glove caliber defense at four positions.



SS: Dansby Swanson

2B: Nico Hoerner

CF: Cody Bellinger

LF: Ian Happ — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) December 18, 2022

The suburban Atlanta native’s contract includes a full no-trade clause. As of this writing, it’s the No. 8 largest active shortstop contract in baseball by total value and No. 6 by average annual value.

The deal, which takes Swanson through his age-35 season, amounts to more than the career earnings of all but two shortstops all-time: Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter.

Dansby Swanson’s Career Earnings

Numbers via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $25,445,717

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028: $202,445,717

Read More: