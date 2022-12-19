About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries December 19, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Dansby Swanson Contract & Salary Breakdown

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Another All-Star shortstop is breaking the bank — let’s take a closer look at the Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson contract particulars.

The 2022-23 MLB offseason was supposed to be all about Aaron Judge. And while Mr. #AllRise set the free agency pace in record-setting fashion, shortstops have truly put on the most impressive show.

From Carlos Correa ($350 million) to Trea Turner ($300 million) to Xander Bogaerts ($280 million), we’ve witnessed an explosion of spending at the position. And while the quarter-billion club isn’t likely to add any additional free agent members in the near future, Atlanta Braves All-Star and 2021 World Series champ Dansby Swanson has joined the nine-figure party after agreeing to terms with the Chicago Cubs to the tune of seven years at $177 million.

This wasn’t a photo finish between the North Siders and the ATLiens, though — the Braves reportedly had no interest in going bigger than six years and approximately $100 million.

With that in mind, let’s reckon with what is now over a billion dollars in shortstop spending this offseason with a closer look at the details of the Cubbies’ impressive Dansby Swanson contract.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Dansby Swanson Contract & Salary Breakdown

All figures via Spotrac.

  • Years: 7
  • Total Value: $177 million
  • Average annual value: $25.2857 million
  • Free Agency: 2030

The suburban Atlanta native’s contract includes a full no-trade clause. As of this writing, it’s the No. 8 largest active shortstop contract in baseball by total value and No. 6 by average annual value.

The deal, which takes Swanson through his age-35 season, amounts to more than the career earnings of all but two shortstops all-time: Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter.

Dansby Swanson’s Career Earnings

Numbers via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022$25,445,717

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028: $202,445,717

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

MLBbaseballMLB ContractsChicago CubsContracts
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.