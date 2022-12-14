Carlos Correa Contract & Salary Breakdown

After one year in the Twin Cities, a superstar is headed west — Boardroom takes a look at the Giants’ Carlos Correa contract particulars.

The San Francisco Giants entered the 2022-23 MLB offseason hoping to make several big swings. And while they weren’t able to convince a certain Aaron Judge to relocate to the Bay, they’re celebrating this week after scoring a major coup.

Carlos Correa, who signed with the Minnesota Twins just one year ago for three years and $105.3 million but exercised his right to opt out and re-enter free agency this winter, has reportedly added to baseball’s ongoing billion-dollar spending bonanza with a deal whose total value actually rivals what the Yankees gave Mr. #AllRise.

Yes, the Giants perpetrated a free agent splash worthy of McCovey Cove: 13 years, $350 million, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Read it and then read it again. Read it aloud. Sing it to the tune of your favorite SZA track.

When you’re done singing and ready to take a break, let’s check out the full salary particulars of the Giants’ historic Carlos Correa contract.

Carlos Correa Contract Details & Salary

Years: 13

Total value: $350,000,000

Average annual value: $26,923,077

Free agency: 2036

Trea Turner got $300 million. Xander Bogaerts got $280 million; suffice to say that the shortstop market has been booming at nuclear bomb levels even with Dansby Swanson still on the board as of this writing.

But this deal out in San Francisco is something else entirely.

Let’s note a few superlatives. Correa’s contract is:

The largest in MLB history for a shortstop by total value

The fourth-largest contract in history for any MLB player by total value

At 13 years, tied with Giancarlo Stanton and Bryce Harper for the second-longest MLB contract ever signed, trailing only Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 14 years with the Padres

Larger than the career MLB earnings of every player in history besides Alex Rodriguez ($455.16 million) and Miguel Cabrera ($353.19 million)

The Giants are all of a sudden having a huge offseason: Carlos Correa, Joc Pederson, Mitch Haniger, Ross Stripling, Sean Manaea. They are still looking for bullpen help, but the heavy lifting is done. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 14, 2022

Carlos Correa’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $61,944,676

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2036: $411,944,676

Read More: