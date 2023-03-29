About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries March 29, 2023
Mookie Betts Contract & Salary Breakdown

Harry How/Getty Images
Last Updated: March 30, 2023
He’s got an MVP award, two World Series rings, and five tools — let’s take a closer look at the details of the Dodgers’ blockbuster Mookie Betts contract.

Markus Lynn Betts turned 30 in October of 2022. At that time, he was already a two-time World Series champion and a plausible candidate to become sooner-rather-than-later the only player in Major League Baseball history alongside Frank Robinson to win both AL and NL MVP.

He’s still chasing the back half of that particular honor, but circumstances have still been kind to the do-it-all Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder known as Mookie, from six All-Star nods to one of the biggest contracts ever awarded in sports history: 12 years and $365 million.

Intriguingly enough, though Betts’ contract will ostensibly be expired following the 2032 season — at which point Betts will be 40 — the specific terms of the Tennessee natives’ pact with LA will actually pay him all the way through 2044.

Let’s explain how all that works and more — check out the finer details of the Dodgers’ thunderous Mookie Betts contract.

Click here to read Boardroom’s rundown of the highest-paid MLB players of 2023.

Mookie Betts Contract Details & Salary

Salary data via Spotrac.

Years: 12
Total value: $365,000,000
Average annual value: $30,416,667
Signing bonus: $65,000,000
Deferred money: $115,000,000 (pays out annually from 2033-44)
Free agency: 2033

Annual contract extension salary numbers:

2021: $14,500,000
2022: $14,500,000
2023: $17,000,000
2024: $22,000,000
2025: $22,000,000
2026: $20,000,000
2027: $20,000,000
2028: $24,000,000
2029: $24,000,000
2030: $24,000,000
2031: $21,500,000
2032: $21,500,000

Deferred money salary numbers:

2033: $10,000,000
2034: $10,000,000
2035: $9,000,000
2036: $8,000,000
2037: $8,000,000
2038: $10,000,000
2039: $10,000,000
2040: $11,000,000
2041: $11,000,000
2042: $11,000,000
2043: $11,000,000
2044: $11,000,000

In the bigger picture, Betts’ hefty contract ranks him:

  • No. 1 among outfielders and No. 2 among all MLB players all-time behind Mike Trout by total value
  • Tied for No. 16 among outfielders and No. 68 among all MLB players by 2023 salary
  • No. 3 among active outfielders and No. 16 among active MLB players by average annual salary
  • By total value, more than the career earnings of all active MLB players to date and No. 2 all-time behind Alex Rodriguez

Mookie Betts’ Career Earnings

Salary earnings data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $89,634,598

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2032: $425,634,598

More Contracts & Salaries:

