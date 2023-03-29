He’s got an MVP award, two World Series rings, and five tools — let’s take a closer look at the details of the Dodgers’ blockbuster Mookie Betts contract.

Markus Lynn Betts turned 30 in October of 2022. At that time, he was already a two-time World Series champion and a plausible candidate to become sooner-rather-than-later the only player in Major League Baseball history alongside Frank Robinson to win both AL and NL MVP.

He’s still chasing the back half of that particular honor, but circumstances have still been kind to the do-it-all Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder known as Mookie, from six All-Star nods to one of the biggest contracts ever awarded in sports history: 12 years and $365 million.

Intriguingly enough, though Betts’ contract will ostensibly be expired following the 2032 season — at which point Betts will be 40 — the specific terms of the Tennessee natives’ pact with LA will actually pay him all the way through 2044.

Let’s explain how all that works and more — check out the finer details of the Dodgers’ thunderous Mookie Betts contract.

Mookie Betts Contract Details & Salary

Years: 12

Total value: $365,000,000

Average annual value: $30,416,667

Signing bonus: $65,000,000

Deferred money: $115,000,000 (pays out annually from 2033-44)

Free agency: 2033

Annual contract extension salary numbers:

2021: $14,500,000

2022: $14,500,000

2023: $17,000,000

2024: $22,000,000

2025: $22,000,000

2026: $20,000,000

2027: $20,000,000

2028: $24,000,000

2029: $24,000,000

2030: $24,000,000

2031: $21,500,000

2032: $21,500,000

Deferred money salary numbers:

2033: $10,000,000

2034: $10,000,000

2035: $9,000,000

2036: $8,000,000

2037: $8,000,000

2038: $10,000,000

2039: $10,000,000

2040: $11,000,000

2041: $11,000,000

2042: $11,000,000

2043: $11,000,000

2044: $11,000,000

In the bigger picture, Betts’ hefty contract ranks him:

No. 1 among outfielders and No. 2 among all MLB players all-time behind Mike Trout by total value

Tied for No. 16 among outfielders and No. 68 among all MLB players by 2023 salary

No. 3 among active outfielders and No. 16 among active MLB players by average annual salary

By total value, more than the career earnings of all active MLB players to date and No. 2 all-time behind Alex Rodriguez

Mookie Betts’ Career Earnings

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $89,634,598

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2032: $425,634,598