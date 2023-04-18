The Padres are loaded, and he’s got the look of a franchise cornerstone — Boardroom takes a look at the details of San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. contract.

Baseball has a number of families with multiple generations of pro players in its league. From the Griffeys to the Biggios and the Guerreros, the MLB has a few current sons of.

One of those is San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., whose father played 11 MLB seasons. Both father and son have distinct accomplishments in their careers the other does not have — Tatis Sr. has the record for RBI in an inning when he hit two grand slams in that same inning, and while Jr. hasn’t done that, he does have a home run title to his name, belting an NL-leading 42 in 2021.

Before that season, the Padres locked up their stud infielder immediately, signing Tatis Jr. to a 14-year, $340 million contract that keeps the 24-year-old around potentially through the 2034 season.

So, what do the salary particulars of such a super-sized pact actually look like? Let’s take a closer look at the details of the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. contract extension.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 14

Total value: $340,000,000

Signing bonus: $10,000,000

Average annual value: $24,285,714

Free agency: 2035

2021 salary: $11,000,000

2022: $3,489,011

2023: $5,617,284

Upcoming Contract Extension Salary Numbers

2024 salary: $11,000,000

2025: $20,000,000

2026: $20,000,000

2027: $25,000,000

2028: $25,000,000

2029: $36,000,000

2030: $36,000,000

2031: $36,000,000

2032: $36,000,000

2033: $36,000,000

2034: $36,000,000

Tatis Jr. is set to return from suspension after the Padres play 20 games. With most of his money backloaded in the latter half of the contract, his 2023 salary is more than six times less than his 2033 number. This allows for the Padres to have so many larger contracts, such as Yu Darvish and Manny Machado, on their roster together.

His deal also carries a full no-trade clause through 2028 and a 16-team no-trade the rest of the way. At the time of the signing, it was the richest desk for a shortstop and the longest-tenured deal in MLB history. San Diego has built a formidable lineup and the man they call “El Niño” will be a part of it for years to come.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

MLB SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023: $21,580,480

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2034: $338,580,480