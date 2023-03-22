He’s a former MVP with about as much power as we’ve ever seen in baseball — Boardroom takes a look at the Yankees’ eye-popping Giancarlo Stanton contract.

Let’s take it back to the end of 2017. Giancarlo Stanton is fresh off winning NL MVP after a smashing campaign. He posted 59 home runs and 132 RBI for the Miami Marlins, setting all manner of single-season franchise records. At 28 years old, he’s still entering what ought to be the top of his prime.

Then, the Evil Empire did what it does best: The New York Yankees acquired the superstar outfielder for what felt at the time (and still does!) like a teeth-gnashing pittance.

The rest is history, in a respect, but the kind that’s still very much playing out before our eyes. Stanton hasn’t reclaimed the heights to which he scaled in that MVP season, but he finds himself plying his trade primarily at DH while sharing a lineup with the similarly gigantic, uber-talented Aaron Judge and made his first MLB All-Star team in pinstripes in 2022. Barring major injury woes, he’ll surpass 400 career home runs in 2023.

So, that got us thinking: How does the 33-year-old slugger’s career trajectory match up with his current level of compensation in the Bronx?

Let’s explore the finer details of the Yanks’ downright seismic Giancarlo Stanton contract.

Giancarlo Stanton Contract Details & Salary

Salary data via Spotrac.

Years: 13

Total value: $325,000,000

Average annual value: $25,000,000

Free agency: 2028 or 2029

Annual contract extension salary numbers:

2023: $22,000,000

2024: $32,000,000

2025: $32,000,000

2026: $29,000,000

2027: $25,000,000

2028: $10,000,000 club option

All told, Stanton’s contract ranks him:

No. 8 in baseball by total value among active players, as well as No. 8 all-time

No. 1 among MLB designated hitters by 2023 salary and average annual contract value

No. 36 in baseball overall by 2023 salary and No. 28 by average annual contract value

Additionally, the total value of his deal is more than the career earnings through 2022 of all but one active MLB player (Miguel Cabrera) and all but three all-time (Alex Rodriguez, Cabrera, Albert Pujols).

Pretty nice work if you can get it.

Giancarlo Stanton’s Career Earnings

Salary earnings data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $137,345,578

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028: $317,345,578 (requires player option year)