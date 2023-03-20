The Houston Texans locked in their stud left tackle with a new extension this offseason. Boardroom breaks down his contract.

Offensive tackle is one of the most important positions in football. And with the Houston Texans in a prime position to select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, securing that position is critical.

In 2019, the Texans traded for Laremy Tunsil. In the four seasons he’s been there, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl in three of them, including this past season. This led the team to sign him to a record-setting deal, inking Tunsil to a three-year extension worth $75 million with two-thirds of that guaranteed at signing. This deal keeps Tunsil under contract until after the 2026 season.

Boardroom takes a look at the details of this little piece of NFL history.

Laremy Tunsil Contract & Salary Breakdown

All figures via Spotrac.

Previous contract: 3 years, $66 million

New extension:

Years : 3

: 3 Total Value: $75,000,000

$75,000,000 Guaranteed at signing : $50,000,000

: $50,000,000 Total guaranteed : $60,000,000

: $60,000,000 Average annual value: $25,000,000

$25,000,000 Free Agency: 2027

2023 salary: $32,400,000

2024 salary: $18,400,000

2025 salary: $21,350,000

2026 salary: $21,350,000

Tunsil was a former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, selected 13th overall in 2016. His record deal is the largest for a left tackle in NFL history. As he enters his age-30 season, Tnsil gets his huge payday. This deal carries the highest AAV at his position — surpassing San Francisco’s Trent Williams.

Laremy Tunsil Career Earnings

CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $70,346,805

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2026: $163,807,650