The Houston Texans locked in their stud left tackle with a new extension this offseason. Boardroom breaks down his contract.
Offensive tackle is one of the most important positions in football. And with the Houston Texans in a prime position to select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, securing that position is critical.
In 2019, the Texans traded for Laremy Tunsil. In the four seasons he’s been there, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl in three of them, including this past season. This led the team to sign him to a record-setting deal, inking Tunsil to a three-year extension worth $75 million with two-thirds of that guaranteed at signing. This deal keeps Tunsil under contract until after the 2026 season.
Boardroom takes a look at the details of this little piece of NFL history.
Laremy Tunsil Contract & Salary Breakdown
All figures via Spotrac.
Previous contract: 3 years, $66 million
New extension:
- Years: 3
- Total Value: $75,000,000
- Guaranteed at signing: $50,000,000
- Total guaranteed: $60,000,000
- Average annual value: $25,000,000
- Free Agency: 2027
2023 salary: $32,400,000
2024 salary: $18,400,000
2025 salary: $21,350,000
2026 salary: $21,350,000
Tunsil was a former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, selected 13th overall in 2016. His record deal is the largest for a left tackle in NFL history. As he enters his age-30 season, Tnsil gets his huge payday. This deal carries the highest AAV at his position — surpassing San Francisco’s Trent Williams.
Laremy Tunsil Career Earnings
CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $70,346,805
ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2026: $163,807,650
