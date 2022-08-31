Matthew Stafford Contract & Salary Breakdown

After capturing that elusive Super Bowl, LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford signed a new and impressive extension with $130 million guaranteed. Let’s dive deep into the numbers.

Matthew Stafford had one of the best one-year turnarounds in recent sports history. After spending a dozen years with the Detroit Lions but experiencing minimal team success, he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams before the start of the 2021 NFL season. He then led the team to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, going from zero postseason wins to champion in a single season. On the heels of the triumph, the Rams and their QB agreed to a new contract extension to the tune of four years and $160 million, keeping Stafford in LA through the 2026 season.

As part of a new deal that comes with $63 million guaranteed, Boardroom takes a look at the details of the Rams’ massive Matthew Stafford contract.

Matthew Stafford Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $160,000,000

Average annual value: $40,000,000

Guaranteed at signing: $63,000,000

Total guaranteed money: $130,000,000

Free agency: 2027 (Potential out after 2025)

Remaining salary on current deal:

2022: $61,500,000 (includes signing bonus from extension)

Annual contract extension earnings:

2023: $27,500,000

2024: $31,000,000

2025: $32,000,000

2026: $31,000,000

Stafford is now 34 years old, and as he noted in his ubiquitous AT&T commercial, his time in Detroit will always be cherished — but the transition to Los Angeles has been a life-changing one. Being a former No. 1 overall pick who broke into the league before the current rookie scale salary rules went into effect has its perks, as this current deal is his fourth consecutive contract that includes at least $40 million guaranteed at signing — even before the start of the extension, he already ranks No. 4 in career NFL earnings among active players and No. 9 all-time.

Matthew Stafford’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS: $47,406,037

CAREER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $191,900,000

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021 SEASON: $239,306,037

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025 SEASON: $422,306,037