Geno Smith Salary & Contract Breakdown

Smith is one of the most efficient passers in the game, but his current contract doesn’t reflect the success he’s seen as Seattle’s starter. Boardroom breaks down the details of his deal.
Geno Smith is putting together perhaps his best year as a pro.
Ten years in, the 32-year-old journeyman is leading the league in completion rate (72.8%) and has solidified himself as a top 10 signal-caller.
What a difference a few years makes.
Having seen glimmers of hope in his early years as the starter for the New York Jets, Smith’s career failed to take off as planned, leading to a few years bouncing around to the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks.
And now, as the starter, Smith is enjoying quite the season. He’s led his team to a 6-4 record and a spot atop the NFC West, quietly positioning himself as a contender for Comeback Player of the Year in the process.
But Smith isn’t raking in as much as one might think. With free agency looming, the veteran passer has the chance to secure the bag in the upcoming offseason.
Let’s have a look at the details of the Seahawks’ active Geno Smith contract.
Geno Smith Contract & Salary Details
Years: 1
Total value: $3,500,000
Average annual value: $3,500,000 (39th among QBs; 496th in the NFL overall)
Guaranteed at signing: $500,000
Total guaranteed money: $500,000
2022 cash salary: $1,260,000
Free agency: 2023 (unrestricted free agent)
If Smith is able to sign a big deal this offseason, Spotrac estimates his average salary could be in the neighborhood of $23.8 million — or higher. And if all goes as planned, his 2023 salary could be twice what he has made in his entire career.
Let’s be honest: It wouldn’t be the worst thing if Seattle attempts to hit him with the franchise tag. With the going rate for quarterbacks expected to be roughly $31.5 million, Smith should expect a sizable raise in the year ahead.
Geno Smith Career Earnings
CAREER BASE SALARY: $8,053,164
CAREER SIGNING BONUS: $3,030,620
CAREER WORKOUT BONUS: $85,000
TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $13,946,078
