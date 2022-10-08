Teddy Bridgewater Contract & Salary Breakdown

With Tua Tagovailoa out, the Miami Dolphins will lean on backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Boardroom takes a look at the veteran’s contract.

There is no better insurance policy for a starting NFL QB than Teddy Bridgewater. With eight seasons played under his belt for five teams, Bridgewater has shown maturity, poise, and leadership as a starter, as well as a willingness to wait for unexpected opportunities as a top-tier backup. Whether listed as a QB1 or QB2 on game day, the constants in his game remain; play well and get paid.

Early in his career, Bridgewater showed the ability to perform as a starter for the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted the Miami native with the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. From there, he entered the season as the second-string quarterback, behind veteran Matt Cassel. Bridgewater didn’t take long to take the SKOL ship’s lead, winning starting liberties and going 6-7 as a rookie. He finished his first year with 2,919 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an 85.2 passer rating, with an additional 209 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

After a devastating knee injury and four teams later, Teddy has shown the ability to perform well on the field, earning nearly or fully guaranteed contracts. As a new member of his hometown Miami Dolphins, Bridgewater has demonstrated the ability to continue those sentiments.

Bridgewater put ink to paper on a one-year, fully guaranteed $6,500,000 deal to be the understudy of Tua Tagovailoa. But due to Tua’s current injury status, the former Pro Bowler QB has yet another chance to prove the ability to play at a high level and, more importantly, to earn another big bag.

Let’s dive deeper into the details of Bridgewater’s contract and his ability to command guaranteed money for his services, regardless of his assigned role on a team.

Teddy Bridgewater Contract Details & Salary

Years : 1

: 1 Total value : $6,500,000

: $6,500,000 Guaranteed at signing : $6,500,000

: $6,500,000 Free Agency: 2023 (unrestricted)

As an NFL veteran, Bridgewater has persevered as a fringe starter/ premier backup in the league. Teams know what they’re getting from Teddy when he steps onto the field, and they know the guaranteed money they’ll have to give up to get him. He is a proven veteran whose value lies in quickly learning a team’s offensive system and stepping in with little to no dropoff from a starter’s performance. Now that Tua’s unmistakable head injury against the Bengals during week four will keep him out for the foreseeable future, it’ll be up to Bridgewater to keep the Dolphins’ high-powered offense running and keep the team in position to win the AFC East.

The Dolphins and the NFL are in hot water after an unaffiliated team doctor cleared Tagovailoa to play after he was evaluated for a concussion during a previous game against the Bills. According to ESPN, that doctor has since been fired. As the team continues to move forward with Tua’s future hanging in the balance, they’ll have to focus on paying Bridgewater after the season ends or starting from scratch once again on finding their future QB in the draft.

Regardless of the decision, Bridgewater is once again in the driver’s seat to showcase high-level play and win the interest of a team needing an experienced QB who can

Teddy Bridgewater isn't Tua, but he's more than capable of leading THIS #Dolphins roster to wins.



5-0 with a talented Saints roster in 2019 before landing with a so-so Panthers team. Then went 7-7 with Denver last year.



He can win games. I expect he will with this Miami team. — Justin Hier (@HierJustin) October 3, 2022

Bridgewater’s Career Earnings

FULL BASE SALARY EARNINGS: $22,483,046

TOTAL SIGNING BONUSES: $26,801,456

TOTAL NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON:$62,059,985

