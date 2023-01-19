The former No. 1 overall pick is coming into his own as the face (and the hair) of Duval’s finest — let’s take a closer look at the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence salary particulars.

As far as we know, he’s not the unclaimed son of Ronnie Bass from Remember the Titans. But he has brought a ray of Sunshine to the team that bested the Tennessee Titans for an AFC South title.

Yes, like the rest of his Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence emerged from a disastrous 2021 season with a short memory and went right to work, overcoming a 2-6 start to smash and grab his way to his team’s first playoff appearance since 2017. Given that he’ll be first-time eligible for a lucrative contract extension ahead of the 2024 campaign, the signal-caller might very well feel his stock — and long-term NFL earnings viability — rising and falling with every throw.

That all got us thinking — how much salary is the young Clemson Tigers national champion and budding Face of the Franchise taking home here and now in Duval?

Let’s take a look at the particulars of the Jaguars’ rookie scale Trevor Lawrence contract.

Trevor Lawrence Contract & Salary Breakdown

All figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4 (team option for fifth year)

4 (team option for fifth year) Total Value: $36,793,488

$36,793,488 Total guaranteed : $36,793,488

: $36,793,488 Average annual value: $9,198,372

$9,198,372 Free Agency: 2025 or 2026

These days, any starting QB that signs a contract extension with his incumbent team immediately becomes one of the highest-paid players in the league. Market forces, dude. The question for Lawrence, then, is whether he suffers some stumbles and ends up with a deal in the Jared Goff/Carson Wentz tier (hefty but not seismic) or soars to Pro Bowl heights and locks down a deal at the Josh Allen/Russell Wilson level (world-historical and possibly exerting its own gravitational force).

It’s a beautiful thing: Lawrence’s fate, and his bank account balance more specifically, are totally in his hands.

No pressure, Sunshine.

Trevor Lawrence’s NFL Earnings

Numbers via Spotrac.

TOTAL NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $27,111,331

PROJECTED EARNINGS THRU 2024: $36,793,488

