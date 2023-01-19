About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries January 19, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Trevor Lawrence Contract & Salary Breakdown

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
The former No. 1 overall pick is coming into his own as the face (and the hair) of Duval’s finest — let’s take a closer look at the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence salary particulars.

As far as we know, he’s not the unclaimed son of Ronnie Bass from Remember the Titans. But he has brought a ray of Sunshine to the team that bested the Tennessee Titans for an AFC South title.

Yes, like the rest of his Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence emerged from a disastrous 2021 season with a short memory and went right to work, overcoming a 2-6 start to smash and grab his way to his team’s first playoff appearance since 2017. Given that he’ll be first-time eligible for a lucrative contract extension ahead of the 2024 campaign, the signal-caller might very well feel his stock — and long-term NFL earnings viability — rising and falling with every throw.

That all got us thinking — how much salary is the young Clemson Tigers national champion and budding Face of the Franchise taking home here and now in Duval?

Let’s take a look at the particulars of the Jaguars’ rookie scale Trevor Lawrence contract.

Click here for Boardroom’s full breakdown of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks of the 2022 season.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Trevor Lawrence Contract & Salary Breakdown

All figures via Spotrac.

  • Years: 4 (team option for fifth year)
  • Total Value: $36,793,488
  • Total guaranteed: $36,793,488
  • Average annual value: $9,198,372
  • Free Agency: 2025 or 2026

These days, any starting QB that signs a contract extension with his incumbent team immediately becomes one of the highest-paid players in the league. Market forces, dude. The question for Lawrence, then, is whether he suffers some stumbles and ends up with a deal in the Jared Goff/Carson Wentz tier (hefty but not seismic) or soars to Pro Bowl heights and locks down a deal at the Josh Allen/Russell Wilson level (world-historical and possibly exerting its own gravitational force).

It’s a beautiful thing: Lawrence’s fate, and his bank account balance more specifically, are totally in his hands.

No pressure, Sunshine.

Trevor Lawrence’s NFL Earnings

Numbers via Spotrac.

TOTAL NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $27,111,331

PROJECTED EARNINGS THRU 2024: $36,793,488

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

NFLfootballTrevor LawrenceNFL contractsJacksonville JaguarsClemson TigersContracts
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.