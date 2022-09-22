Jimmy Garoppolo Contract, Salary & Incentives Breakdown

After a season-ending injury to starting QB Trey Lance, it’s Gucci Garop time once again in San Francisco. Let’s dive into the details of the 49ers’ Jimmy G contract and its intriguing structure of incentives and bonuses.

Jimmy Garoppolo is about to cash in — and probably when he least expected it.

After months of uncertainty, the San Francisco 49ers re-signed Garoppolo to play backup quarterback to 2021 behind former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. It was a bit awkward considering that Jimmy G threw for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns as a starter the previous year and brought the Niners to the Super Bowl the season before that, but the signal was clear — Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, and Co. were ready to move on from him in favor of the highly-touted phenom out of North Dakota State.

Then, Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jimmy G was called upon once again, leading his team to an emotional victory. And soon after, we learned just how much Garoppolo’s $7 million base salary for 2022 could nearly double by season’s end thanks to some healthy contract incentives.

So, how much can the QB truly expect to earn this season when likely bonuses are factored in? Let’s dive into the details of the 49ers’ intriguing Jimmy Garoppolo contract.

Jimmy Garoppolo Contract Details & Salary

Years : 1

: 1 Total value : $7,000,000

: $7,000,000 Guaranteed at signing : $6,500,000

: $6,500,000 Total guaranteed money: $6,500,000

$6,500,000 Free Agency: 2023

Jimmy G’s Incentives & Bonuses

$250,000 per regular season game when he takes 25% of snaps

when he takes 25% of snaps $100,000 for every win

for every win $500,000 per playoff game when he takes 50% of snaps

when he takes 50% of snaps An additional $500,00 for taking 50% of snaps in the NFC Championship

for taking 50% of snaps in the NFC Championship An additional $500,000 for winning the NFC Championship

for winning the NFC Championship An additional $1,000,000 for taking 50% of snaps in the Super Bowl

As long as Jimmy Garoppolo stays healthy, he’ll earn nearly $11.4 million when all these bonus figures are taken into account, as Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti notes:

If Jimmy Garoppolo plays out the remainder of the #49ers regular season, he'll earn $11.35M.



If San Francisco wins all of its remaining games, he'll earn $12.85M.



From there, he'll be eligible for $500,000 per playoff game appeared in (50% snaps).https://t.co/nTUK1fNCgq — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 21, 2022

Jimmy G’s Career Earnings

TOTAL BASE SALARY EARNINGS : $80,305,154

: $80,305,154 TOTAL SIGNING BONUSES: $7,853,744

$7,853,744 OTHER BONUSES & INCENTIVES: $38,655,609

$38,655,609 ESTIMATED NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $126,814,50

