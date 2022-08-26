Dak Prescott Madden 23 Rating Overview

How does the Dallas Cowboys’ franchise quarterback stack up to his peers on the virtual football field? Let’s talk Dak Prescott’s measurables inside Madden 23.

EA Sports’ Madden 23 is finally here. So, even before the Week 1 kickoff of the NFL season, players’ Madden ratings have gotten their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

Expectations are sky high for the Dallas Cowboys this season, and the bulk of the pressure will weigh on quarterback Dak Prescott, who checks into the latest edition of Madden with an 89 overall rating. This year, that’s good for the No. 6 position among QBs in the game at launch –and it doesn’t hurt that he has two of the best offensive linemen on the block protecting him in Zach Martin (98) and Tyron Smith (95).

Prescott has suitable throwing numbers across the board. The excellent o-line protection is icing on the cake, as he already flourishes under pressure and out of the pocket in Madden 23. He has above-average throwing power (89), which ought to dispel among gamers any “dink and dunk” claims that Dak can’t fling the ball outside 30 yards. Precision numbers for Dak function well across every level on the field, presenting plenty of chances to use your playbook of choice.

Just ensure that your offensive game plan operating Dak doesn’t revolve around running the football.

Sure, there’s no damage in attempting the occasional scramble to secure a close first down chance, but the fact is that speed rating (83) is lower than that of most opposing linebackers and edge rushers the game. Take divisional rivals TJ Watt (83) and Haason Reddick (87) as an example; they’d have no trouble either cutting off run lanes or running Prescott down altogether.

So, what do the rest of the stats look like from Dallas’ accurate improviser? Check out Boardroom’s Dak Prescott Madden 23 rating rundown below.

Highest passer ratings among rookie QBs in a single preseason since 2015:



Kenny Pickett (2022) = 138.6

Dak Prescott (2016) = 137.8

Zach Wilson (2021) = 137.7

Daniel Jones (2019) = 137.3#NFLPreseason | #SteelerNation pic.twitter.com/SugdIpnDiE — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) August 22, 2022

Dak Prescott Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

OVERALL: 89

GENERAL: 86 Speed : 82

: 82 Acceleration : 82

: 82 Strength : 75

: 75 Agility : 83

: 83 Awareness : 83

: 83 Jumping : 79

: 79 Injury : 95

: 95 Stamina : 95

: 95 Toughness: 97 PASSING: 91 Throw Power : 89

: 89 Throw Accuracy Short : 91

: 91 Throw Accuracy Medium : 90

: 90 Throw Accuracy Deep : 92

: 92 Throw on the Run : 90

: 90 Play Action : 90

: 90 Throw Under Pressure: 93

Dak Prescott Madden Ratings History

Past rating data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22: 87

87 Madden 21: 84

84 Madden 20: 81

81 Madden 19: 82

82 Madden 18: 86

86 Madden 17: 71

Madden 23 QB Ratings