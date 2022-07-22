Aaron Donald Madden 23 Rating Overview

With Madden 23 ratings getting their big reveals, Boardroom dives into the details on superstar Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald — a member of the prestigious 99 Club.

Though we’ll have to wait until Aug. 19 for the official retail release of EA Sports‘ Madden 23, gamers and football fans alike are getting an early Christmas present this week. Day-by-day, Madden ratings have been revealed, including this year’s members of the prestigious “99 Club.”

One such member of that elite group? Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who’s among the ranks of the 99-ers — it’s his jersey number, so it’s only fair — for an incredible sixth time.

So, what do the rest of the numbers look like? Check out Boardroom’s Aaron Donald Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Aaron Donald Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

OVERALL: 99

GENERAL: 91 Speed : 82

: 82 Acceleration : 90

: 90 Strength : 99

: 99 Agility : 86

: 86 Awareness : 86

: 86 Jumping : 78

: 78 Injury : 98

: 98 Stamina : 88

: 88 Toughness: 98 DEFENSE: 75 Tackle : 93

: 93 Power moves : 99

: 99 Finesse moves : 97

: 97 Block shedding : 97

: 97 Pursuit : 98

: 98 Play recognition : 99

: 99 Man coverage : 25

: 25 Zone coverage : 29

: 29 Hit power : 89

: 89 Press: 21

Aaron Donald Madden Rating History

Past ratings data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22: 99

Madden 21: 99

Madden 20: 99

Madden 19: 99

Madden 18: 99

Madden 17: 98

Madden 16: 92

Madden 15: 79

Madden 23 DL Ratings

Includes players listed as defensive tackle (DT) and right end (RE).

t-1. Aaron Donald (Rams): 99

t-1. Myles Garrett (Browns): 99

3. Nick Bosa (49ers): 94

t-4. Cameron Heyward (Steelers): 93

t-4. Vita Vea (Buccaneers): 93

t-6. Jonathan Allen (Commanders): 92

t-6. Von Miller (Bills): 92

8. Chris Jones (Chiefs): 91

9. DeForest Buckner (Colts): 90

10. Kenny Clark (Packers): 89