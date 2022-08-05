Joe Burrow Madden 23 Rating Overview

With Madden 23 ratings getting their big reveals, Boardroom dives into the details of the NFLs rising superstar, Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Up ahead on Aug. 19 is the release of EA Sports‘ Madden 23. But even before the big day, NFL players’ Madden ratings are already getting their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

Joe Burrow has gone from an exciting NFL prospect to an elite quarterback. After two seasons in the league, the 25-year-old QB has joined rare air in carrying the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. That, coupled with his incredible play, was enough to land Burrow as a top-five NFL quarterback in this year’s initial Madden rankings.

Burrow enters this year’s edition with a 90 overall rating, rapidly surpassing proven game generals like Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, and Super Bowl LVI champion Matt Stafford.

With so much talent, one must pose the question: How high will Burrow ascend the rankings as the season progresses? What do the rest of the LSU legend’s numbers look like? Check out Boardroom’s Joe Burrow Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Joe Burrow Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

Overall: 90

GENERAL: 85 Speed : 83

: 83 Acceleration : 86

: 86 Strength : 68

: 68 Agility : 82

: 82 Awareness : 82

: 82 Jumping : 74

: 74 Injury : 88

: 88 Stamina : 92

: 92 Toughness: 97 PASSING: 90 Throw Power : 87

: 87 Throw Accuracy Short : 97

: 97 Throw Accuracy Medium : 97

: 97 Throw Accuracy Deep : 97

: 97 Throw on the Run : 89

: 89 Play Action : 83

: 83 Throw Under Pressure: 92

Joe Burow Madden Rating History

Past rating data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22: 84

Madden 21: 76

Madden 23 QB Ratings