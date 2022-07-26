Tom Brady Madden 23 Rating Overview

With Madden 23 ratings getting their big reveals, Boardroom dives into the details on the one and only GOAT, Tom Brady, following his retirement and subsequent return to the Bucs.

Though we’ll have to wait until Aug. 19 for the official retail release of EA Sports‘ Madden 23, gamers and football fans alike are getting a series of early Christmas presents — Madden ratings have been revealed, including this year’s members of the prestigious “99 Club.”

And while no quarterback in this year’s version of the game will boast double-nines upon launch of the game, the man at the top of the QB heap is as familiar a name as there’s ever been in a sports video game franchise: Tom Brady, who retired earlier this year only to run it back once again with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’ll kick things off in this year’s version of the game with a tidy 97 overall rating, edging out No. 2 QB Aaron Rodgers by one solitary point.

So, what do the rest of TB12’s numbers look like? Check out Boardroom’s Tom Brady Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Tom Brady Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

OVERALL: 97

GENERAL: 82 Speed : 71

: 71 Acceleration : 70

: 70 Strength : 64

: 64 Agility : 70

: 70 Awareness : 70

: 70 Jumping : 63

: 63 Injury : 99

: 99 Stamina : 99

: 99 Toughness: 99 PASSING: 93 Throw power : 92

: 92 Throw accuracy short : 99

: 99 Throw accuracy medium : 96

: 96 Throw accuracy deep : 95

: 95 Throw on the run : 83

: 83 Play action : 99

: 99 Throw under pressure: 86

Tom Brady Madden Rating History

Past ratings data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22: 97

Madden 21: 90

Madden 20: 96

Madden 19: 99

Madden 18: 99

Madden 17: 94

Madden 16: 97

Madden 15: 93

Madden 25 [2013-14]: 97

Madden 13: 98

Madden 12: 99 Madden 11: 95

Madden 10: 97

Madden 09: 99

Madden 08: 99

Madden 07: 98

Madden 06: 97

Madden 05: 95

Madden 04: 90

Madden 03: 84

Madden 02: 51

Madden 01: 57

Madden 23 QB Ratings

1. Tom Brady (Buccaneers): 97

2. Aaron Rodgers (Packers): 96

3. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): 95

4. Josh Allen (Bills): 92

5. Joe Burrow (Bengals): 90

6. Dak Prescott (Cowboys): 89

7. Justin Herbert (Chargers): 88

t-8. Lamar Jackson (Ravens): 87

t-8. Russell Wilson (Broncos): 87

10. Matthew Stafford (Rams): 85